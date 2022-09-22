Manchin, Capito Announce $83 Million for West Virginia Water Infrastructure Improvements through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

September 21, 2022

Washington, DC — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $83,000,000 in funding for West Virginia through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for water infrastructure improvements. This funding was made possible by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).





“Every West Virginian deserves clean water to drink and fresh air to breathe. In order to ensure West Virginians have access to clean water, we must continue to upgrade and improve our water infrastructure throughout the state. I am pleased the EPA is finally delivering $83 million to West Virginia from my bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to improve the quality of our water sources and expand access for our rural communities,” Senator Manchin said. “ I was proud to fight for this funding that addresses our water infrastructure needs, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for the state. As Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to upgrade and improve our water infrastructure across the Mountain State.”





“In the Environment and Public Works Committee, we crafted the foundation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that included record investments in water and wastewater projects across the country,” Ranking Member Capito said. “For West Virginia, that meant authorizing millions of dollars through the State Revolving Funds program, enabling our communities to start or move forward with key water infrastructure projects. Because of the funding announced today from our bipartisan efforts, cities and towns can make vitally important upgrades and repairs that will ultimately improve the health and safety of residents both now and in the future.”