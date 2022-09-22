Manchin Speaks with More Than 900 West Virginia Students at 39 Schools about U.S. Service Academies

September 21, 2022

Students interested in applying to a U.S. Service Academy can submit an application to Senator Manchin’s office by October 1, 2022. Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) hosted a second video call with more than 900 West Virginia students to encourage them to apply to the U.S. Service Academies and answer student questions about the application process.





“Attending a U.S. Service Academy is a privilege reserved for the best and brightest young men and women across the country,” said Senator Manchin. “I’ve always said West Virginia is one of the most patriotic states in the nation, and I was honored to speak with so many of our students today about the wonderful opportunities at a U.S. Service Academy. These students are the future of West Virginia, and I applaud their interest in serving our country. I look forward to nominating the most qualified candidates to these prestigious academies, where I know they will make our state and country proud.”





Last week , Senator Manchin spoke with more than 1,200 West Virginia students at 37 schools about U.S. Service Academies.





To view a video of Senator Manchin’s opening remarks, please click here.