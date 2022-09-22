Manchin Speaks with More Than 900 West Virginia Students at 39 Schools about U.S. Service Academies

Washington,
DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) hosted a second video call with
more than 900 West Virginia students to encourage them to apply to the U.S.
Service Academies and answer student questions about the application
process. Students interested in applying to a U.S. Service Academy can
submit an application to Senator
Manchin’s office by October 1, 2022.
“Attending a U.S. Service Academy is a privilege reserved for the
best and brightest young men and women across the country,” said Senator
Manchin. “I’ve always said West Virginia is one of the most patriotic
states in the nation, and I was honored to speak with so many of our students
today about the wonderful opportunities at a U.S. Service Academy. These
students are the future of West Virginia, and I applaud their interest in
serving our country. I look forward to nominating the most qualified candidates
to these prestigious academies, where I know they will make our state and
country proud.”
Last week, Senator Manchin
spoke with more than 1,200 West Virginia students at 37 schools about U.S.
Service Academies.
To
view a video of Senator Manchin’s opening remarks, please click here.
To
learn more about the U.S. Service Academy application process or to submit your
application, please click here.
