Hoyer Floor Remarks on the Presidential Election Reform Act

"I hear my friend, Mr. Davis, speaking about this being a partisan issue. This is an American issue. This is a democracy issue. This is a values issue. And those who come to this well or speak

the Floor to try to rationalize the invitation given by President Trump, the incitement stated by President Trump, and the deployment of a mob to fight like hell and stop the steal. I advise my colleagues, I urge my colleagues, look at Vice President Gore's comments when he lost the election 5-4. He honored the court's decision. Not because he agreed with it. But because he said it was good for America and our democracy. I call attention to the remarks of Hillary Clinton when she lost to President Trump. That night, knowing that she had gotten three million more votes, conceded because the law is the Electoral College makes that decision. In 1864, despite the turmoil of civil war, President Lincoln, President Lincoln, President Lincoln would be standing with Liz Cheney if he were on this

loor. President Lincoln went to great lengths to ensure that Americans had the opportunity to make their voices heard in a national election. He argued that, and I quote, ‘free government cannot exist without elections’

hat

if rebellion could force us to forego or postpone a national election, it might fairly claim to have already conquered and ruined us

.



"There are ambiguities in our electoral system and they can jeopardize our democracy. That's what this bill is about: upholding our democracy. Questions surrounding the Vice President's role in counting electoral votes served as a prete

for the insurrectionists’ assault on the Capitol. Fortunately, their conspiracy, their plot, failed. In that incident that the gentleman from Georgia talked about, police officers died. Civilians died. Hundreds were injured severely in that incident. What a polite word for treason and insurrection. That tragic and dangerous episode, however, underscored the importance of clarifying any uncertainties that future malevolent actors could exploit to undermine the will of the American people as expressed through their votes." “The bipartisan legislation the Presidential Election Reform Act provides the clarity necessary. It reaffirms, as former Vice President Mike Pence correctly concluded, which is why those incidents were calling for the death of the Vice President with a noose hanging out in front of the Capitol and why they were calling for the life of the

peaker of the

ouse in that incident. That Vice President concluded he did not have and does not have the authority to delay or reject the counting of electoral votes. Why? Because we're a nation of laws. A nation of the Constitution. That principle was established in both the Constitution and the Electoral Count Act of 1887.

