Strong Tax Collection Figures at 2022 South Dakota State Fair

PIERRE, S.D. – Tax collections from the 2022 South Dakota State Fair are at $243,026.83 according to figures released by the South Dakota Department of Revenue.

Data from the state fair shows strong and consistent revenue that has continued to grow over the last couple of years. Many South Dakotans got out to enjoy the state fair and all its attractions over the five-day event. South Dakota is a great place to visit, especially during the state fair, and is open for business.

The latest figures from the five-day fair in Huron, S.D., show a significant increase from last year’s total of $211,651.05 and to 2020’s numbers of $107,925.73. Fairgoer spending on goods, services, and concessions totaled more than $2.8 million. The 2022 fair featured 598 booths rented to 309 different vendors, as well as dozens of events and activities that drew big crowds.

Of the tax collected, $127,643.73 was state sales tax, $56,433.97 was Huron’s municipal sales tax, $17,110.13 was Huron’s municipal gross receipts tax, and $41,839.00 was state tourism tax.