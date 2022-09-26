The Property Advocates' Michael Patrick to Participate in Real Men Wear Pink Campaign

Michael Patrick, the COO of The Property Advocates, will participate in the American Cancer Society's Real Men Wear Pink campaign in October.

CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Patrick, an attorney serving as the COO for The Property Advocates, is pleased to announce that he will participate in the Real Men Wear Pink campaign in October.

Participants raise funds and awareness to support the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. Those who participate in the campaign commit to raising a minimum of $2,500 for the campaign while also wearing pink each day in October.

Many people believe that breast cancer affects women only. However, in 2022 alone, it is estimated that more than 2,700 men in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer. In addition, an estimated 287,850 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer as well, according to Cancer Facts & Figures.

Every year, roughly 40,000 people in the U.S. alone are expected to die from the disease.

Michael was raised in Central Florida on strong family values of hard work, integrity, and professionalism. It's these traits that allow him to work hard for his clients, and they also translate to his philanthropic work for the community at large.

Michael's family has a long history of battling breast cancer, and there is a long line of survivors in the women in his life. In 1998, he found out that his mother was suffering from stage 2 Breast Cancer at the young age of 29. Fortunately for his family, Michael's mother noticed something was wrong quickly, and the doctors were aggressive and proactive. This early detection and awareness is what saved her life and allowed her to sit here today as a survivor almost 25 years later.

In furtherance of his goals to spread awareness and raise support, he will be participating in the American Cancer Society's campaign to bring aid to those who have breast cancer and those who help to support them while also working to find a cure for the disease.

It's not too late to sign up for this year's Real Men Wear Pink campaign. To do so, visit www.realmenwearpinkacs.org. Visitors can search for either a specific location or event in the "Find a Candidate or Campaign" box on this page.

To sign up for the campaign, follow the link at the bottom of that page. Those who have participated before can log into their account, while new participants will complete the new person registration process.

After the process is complete, participants can donate to kick off their efforts to raise funds. After that, participants will have a personal fundraising dashboard created for them, which they can then share to start raising money from the community.

The American Cancer Society uses every dollar it raises to help save lives from breast cancer. Among many other things, the ACS uses the money to fund breast cancer research, offer comprehensive patient support to people who need it, and provide guidance and education to help people reduce their risk of getting breast cancer.

To join the Real Men Wear Pink campaign, donate, or read more information, visit www.realmenwearpinkacs.org.

About Michael Patrick

As an attorney, passionate problem-solver, and The Property Advocates’ COO, Michael Patrick uses his legal background to solve complex issues and attain the best solutions with the least risk. Michael enjoys mentoring clients through challenges and leading them toward the best outcomes. Michael earned his Juris Doctorate from Barry University School of Law and enjoys spending weekends with his wife, Miranda, and three children, Aiden, AnnaBelle, and Ava.