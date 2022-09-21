Submit Release
Update No. 1: Vermont State Police provides update regarding shooting in Belvidere

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

Vermont State Police provides update regarding shooting in Belvidere

 

BELVIDERE, Vermont (Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022) — The scene in Belvidere is no longer active. One adult man has been taken into custody. Another adult man is deceased.

 

This investigation is in its earliest stages. Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, joined by members of the Crime Scene Search Team, Field Force Division, Victim Services Unit and public information officer, have responded to this incident and are working on the case.

 

Additional updates will follow as soon as more information is available.

 

 

***Initial news release, 3:55 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022***

The Vermont State Police is responding to an emergency situation involving a reported shooting in the town of Belvidere. There is an active scene and significant police presence in the vicinity of Bog Road. Members of the public should avoid the area.

 

This is a developing situation, and no further information is currently available. The state police will provide regular updates as this incident unfolds.

 

- 30 -

 

 

Update No. 1: Vermont State Police provides update regarding shooting in Belvidere

