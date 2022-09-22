Quantum Partners with Team Gleason to Provide Seat Elevators
Organizations join together to improve quality of life for ALS patientsNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Rehab® has entered into a multiyear partnership with Team Gleason Foundation which includes a commitment that no person living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) goes without power seat elevation such as iLevel®. Power seat elevators improve daily functionality and quality of life by allowing operation of the power chair with the seat fully elevated. Quantum Rehab® is a premier global innovator of consumer-inspired complex rehab products. Team Gleason provides critical equipment, technology, long-term innovative care services, and life adventures for people living with ALS in all 50 states.
Together, both organizations aim to improve access to and development of advanced equipment and technology to serve persons and families living with ALS. This partnership aligns with Team Gleason’s “Boundless” campaign which aims to raise $30 million in critical funds to meet the growing demand for its unique program services, enhance the development of assistive technology innovation, and expand advocacy to push legislation – which has the power to affect every person living with ALS, and their families and caregivers.
“Quantum Rehab’s commitment to the ALS community enhances independence, while providing the highest level of customer service,” said Blair Casey, Executive Director at Team Gleason Foundation. “Through this partnership, Quantum and Team Gleason have reached those living with ALS throughout the United States. This furthers Team Gleason’s goal to increase the total number of ALS patients we serve annually, from 2,600 to 8,000 each year, by 2027.”
John Storie, Vice President of the Eastern U.S. Quantum Rehab, says Quantum is excited to continue working with Team Gleason to improve the lives of the ALS community.
“Quantum is pleased to further our partnership with Team Gleason,” Storie said. “We know our donation of power seat elevators, such as our iLevel® technology, is important because it will help people living with ALS to have increased independence and gain access to areas of their homes they previously could not.”
“I love my new Quantum chair,” says Mary P. of Henderson, Nevada, who lives with ALS. “The addition of the iLevel seat elevator has truly made the need for a wheelchair much less difficult to accept. With ALS, I am becoming less and less independent every day. Learning to drive a power wheelchair has been a new adventure and being able to raise myself up has been very empowering. This grant has allowed me to regain a bit of that precious independence and I feel more human again.”
About Team Gleason
The Team Gleason Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization founded by former New Orleans Saints player, Steve Gleason, after his diagnosis with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in 2011. Team Gleason aims to help provide individuals with neuromuscular diseases or injuries with leading edge technology, equipment and services, and to create a global conversation about ALS to ultimately find continued solutions and an end to the disease. Visit teamgleason.org.
About Quantum Rehab®
Quantum Rehab® is a premier global innovator of consumer-inspired complex rehab products, including the Stretto, Edge® 3, 4Front® 2, and Quantum Series of power bases, iLevel® seat elevation technology, TRU-Balance® 3 Power Positioning Systems, Q-Logic 3 Advanced Drive Controls, and Stealth Products® cushions and positioning components. Visit quantumrehab.com.
Suzanne Alford
Team Gleason Foundation
+1 504-606-4384
suzanne@teamgleason.org