Hunter Patterson of The Property Advocates to Participate in Real Men Wear Pink Campaign

Hunter Patterson, the President and CEO of The Property Advocates, will participate in the American Cancer Society's Real Men Wear Pink campaign in October.

CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hunter Patterson, the President and CEO of The Property Advocates is pleased to announce that he will be participating in the Real Men Wear Pink campaign.

Those who participate in the campaign help raise awareness and funds to support the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. Each participant commits to raising at least $2,500 and will wear pink every day throughout October.

The misconception that breast cancer only affects women is simply not true. In 2022, it is estimated that more than 2,700 men in the United States alone will be diagnosed with breast cancer. That's in addition to the more than 280,000 women estimated to be diagnosed with the disease.

According to Cancer Facts & Figures, more than 40,000 people in the U.S. are expected to die from breast cancer every year.

Hunter Patterson became an attorney because he strongly believes in the right of every person to have the ability to obtain justice and due process under the law, and throughout October, he will be dedicating additional efforts to help people who suffer from breast cancer, those who help support them, and to try to find a future cure.

There is still time to sign up for the Real Men Wear Pink campaign. Visit the website www.realmenwearpinkacs.org to search for a local event site. Visitors can search for a specific event or location in the "Find a Candidate or Campaign" search box.

Interested people can sign up for the Real Men Wear Pink campaign at the bottom of that website. Returning participants can simply log in, while new participants will have to complete the new registration process.

Once registered, participants will make a donation to kick off their fundraising efforts. After a few more questions are answered, a personal fundraising dashboard will be set up, and participants can share it to start raising money.

Every dollar the American Cancer Society raises will help to save lives from breast cancer. The money is used, among other things, to fund innovative breast cancer research, provide education and guidance to help people reduce their risk, and offer comprehensive patient support to those who need it, so no one faces breast cancer alone.

Just like he is dedicated to his clients in need with his work with The Property Advocates, Hunter Patterson is dedicated to wearing pink in October and raising money for the American Cancer Society.

To join the Real Men Wear Pink campaign, to donate, or to read more information, visit www.realmenwearpinkacs.org.

About Hunter Patterson

As President and Chief Executive Officer of The Property Advocates, Hunter Patterson offers distinctive leadership and top results to clients and stakeholders. Hunter aims to level the playing field between insurance companies and policyholders through consistent education, empowerment, and professional excellence. Hunter has earned the prestigious CPCU insurance designation and graduated Magna Cum Laude as well as Valedictorian of his class at the Barry University School of Law.