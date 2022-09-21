MCD Partners Announces New Office In Miami Arts District

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCD Partners , a creative and technology agency that's part of M&C Saatchi Worldwide, has announced the opening of its fourth office, located in Miami, FL. Overseeing the new office, MCD veterans and Creative Directors Simon Foreman and Ron Wessels have relocated to the area to instill the agency's culture into the burgeoning office and pursue new business leads in the Miami market. This new office comes as an addition to the agency's existing New York City, Chicago, and Rochester locations.



The new Miami office is situated in the heart of Wynwood, an arts district that is a hotbed for culture, creativity and commerce, reflecting the agency's bold, artist-at-heart talent. Known for its public art, cutting-edge work, and sleek architecture, Wynwood has benefited from an influx of young professionals and robust companies now calling the area home.

With plans to tap into the wealth of digital, agency and creative talent, the agency seeks to establish their presence as they pursue business leads in the financial services sector as well as the startup, hospitality, media and entertainment space. MCD Partners is comprised of 70 digital and technology experts across its offices, with two new employees joining the Miami office.

"Miami is a critical market for the growth of MCD Partners and represents a significant step forward in our ability to partner with some of the top brands as we continue to expand our client roster," said Wasim Choudhury, COO, CFO and Partner at MCD Partners. "This new location was an obvious choice for us. Miami is a booming city for entrepreneurs and professionals, and we are happy to be a part of that ecosystem."

MCD Partners new office is conveniently located at 218 NW 24th Street, one street over from the world famous Wynwood Walls, and minutes from downtown Miami's financial district. The area is also home to numerous studios, galleries, eclectic retail stores and creative restaurants.

About MCD Partners

MCD is a creative and technology agency focused on the digital customer experience. We help organizations design and build digital products and services that millions of people use every day. Founded in 1999, we are a close-knit team of digital professionals offering digital business strategy, user experience design, digital marketing, branding, content, media, and full stack development. We have offices in New York City, Rochester, Miami, Chicago and Los Angeles. To learn more about MCD Partners, please visit https://www.mcdpartners.com/

Joshua Brooks

mcd@digennaro-usa.com