Introducing Memolast - A New Web Application that Gathers All Photos and Videos From Everyone at Any Event in One Place
Memolast - Where Your Photos Come Together. Easily transfer and collect photos between hundreds of people from your community.WINTER PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Memolast is a new web application that was created for users to easily share and collect photos from a large group, especially if they are trying to get pictures from an event. If there is a large group of guests, for instance, at a wedding, birthday, or baby shower, or a community of students or employees, then Memolast can help users collect pictures from them. No need to walk up to each guest at the event or function & ask them to share photos and videos personally. Users simply create an album and invite others to join. Once others have joined the album, they can upload their photos and videos to share with the user and everyone else! This way, guests will be able to view and download all media that were captured during the event.
Memolast has a simple and intuitive user interface and offers full resolution photo and video storage that can be organized and managed in beautiful galleries. Users can then share the gallery with others via a QR code and/or shared ID and password. Memolast offers both a free trial and paid subscriptions according to the user's needs.
Memolast is quickly becoming one of the leading photo-sharing web applications. It’s easy to see why. There are many options available for gathering images from groups, but the job is always very complicated to do, especially for those who have thousands of photos and would like to share their best photos. Memolast comes in as the most sophisticated and adaptable method to collect pictures from groups of any size when a more reliable solution is required for both personal and business use. The web app is well designed and works quickly, without the need for downloading an iOS or Android app. With these benefits and more, we recommend trying out this photo-sharing application.
John Amar
Memolast
+1 407-426-4392
admin@memolast.com