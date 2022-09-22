Whisky Jennings Bryan reveals a LA BREA SUNBURN — New Album Out Now
Record Dropped September 22 on Apple Music + SpotifyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LA Brea Sunburn, the new record from Whisky Jennings Bryan sizzles out of the gate. The artist’s third album in three years is an ode to California - complex, gritty, beautiful and mysterious. It’s not a picture postcard, but an audio tour with a rock and blues narrative. Listen now on Apple Music & Spotify.
To create LA Brea Sunburn Whisky reunited with noted Canadian musicians Cam Giroux (Weeping Tile, Luther Wright) and Stephen Hamm (Canned Hamm, Slow) in a rain soaked November in New Westminster - a few thousand miles north of Los Angeles - to lay down the stems at Little Red Sounds Studios (@littleredsounds). Sofia Harper provided backing vocals on the project while Bryden Baird played the horns.
With track “California’s Son” evoking the power and grit of late 1970’s punk, Whisky relays the “Golden glow shining bright '' of a California native who envisions the state’s golden days. He digs deep into the “Starry Eyes” of the world’s religious icons that flood the California landscape exclaiming there is “No Surprise.” Whisky continues to comment about the people he encounters with “She’s Coming Round Again'' and of the “La Brea” he sees with his excoriation of ''Valerie.” Should we continue to be a part of the game just waiting for “The Devil Card”, or should we “Rest My Bones?” The final track concludes with “Breaks Like Glass” into a million pieces like a sunburn that cracks and flakes off your arm. California is a state of mind, much like a sunburn it appears and then fades its beauty lies in the “Glow of its Sons.”
Guitars - Whisky www.WhiskyJBryan.com
Drums - Cam Giroux @GirouxCam
Bass - Stephen Hamm www.stephenhamm.ca
Female Vocals - Sofia Harper @strawberrybagel22
Male Vocals - Whisky @WhiskyBryan
Horns - Bryden Baird www.artoftimeensemble.com/bryden-baird
All Songs written by Whisky Jennings Bryan
Album Mixed by Scott Barber www.thebarbershoprecordingstudio.com
Mastered by Phillip Bova www.philipshawbova.com
“She’s Coming Round Again'' — Filmed in Los Angeles California by 4th Street Films. Featuring the Bella Rochelle (@bellarochelleactor).