Medicaid to host provider webinars about approaching Provider Enrollment Deadline for claims reimbursement

Louisiana Medicaid is hosting a series of provider webinars regarding the upcoming Provider Enrollment deadline. All providers that file claims with Louisiana Medicaid are invited to attend.

The information shared will be the same for all webinars, focusing on how to complete enrollment by the September 30, 2022 deadline. There is no registration for the webinar, but there is limited capacity of 1,000 participants for each webinar. If that capacity is reached, no additional participants will be able to join.

There will be an opportunity for questions and answers during the webinar. Providers with questions are reminded to consult Informational Bulletin 22-4 which provides additional information on Medicaid Provider Enrollment and provider resources for questions.

The webinar will be made available online for those unable to attend.

Webinars are scheduled for the following dates and times:

Providers that file claims with Louisiana Medicaid must enroll in Medicaid's new web-based provider enrollment portal. Federal laws enforced by CMS, including the Affordable Care Act and the 21st Century Cures Act, require states to screen and enroll all providers. 

The enrollment portal must be used by Medicaid providers. This includes fee-for-service, managed care organization (MCO) only, Dental Benefits Program Manager (DBPM), and Coordinated System of Care (CSoC) providers. 

The deadline to submit an enrollment application is September 30. Providers must allow several weeks from the time of the application submission to the time that enrollment is considered complete.

The September 30 deadline applies to:

  • Providers enrolled with Fee for Service (FFS) Medicaid before December 31, 2021.
  • Providers enrolled with an MCO, DBPM, or Magellan before March 31, 2022.

If you are in this situation and have not completed enrollment by the deadline, your claims will be denied beginning January 1, 2023.

If providers are unsure of their enrollment status, a Provider Portal Enrollment Lookup Tool is available at www.lamedicaid.com. Data elements that may be used for lookup include NPI, provider name, provider type, specialty, address, city and state, or zip code. The results given will show the provider’s status as either enrollment complete, action required or currently in process by Gainwell. Providers that are not shown in the results are not required to enroll at this time. Invitation letters for those providers will be sent at a later date. The Lookup Tool is updated daily and the results may be downloaded.

If your information has not been processed within 15 business days, please contact Gainwell Technologies by emailing louisianaprovenroll@gainwelltechnologies.com or contacting 1-833-641-2140 for a status update on enrollment and any next steps needed to complete the process.

