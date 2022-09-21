West Park Cultural Center's danceLogic Now Accepting Registrations for Fall 2022
danceLogic is a space where creativity lives in arts and science, here young girls have infinite possibilitiesPHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Park Cultural Center’s popular danceLogic program is back again this fall and taking registrations! This unique program combines the art of dance and computer coding, where girls aged 10 thru teens learn industry-standard coding that inspires dance choreography. danceLogic motivates girls, young women, and especially women of color to explore the world of STEAM. Students learn the mechanics of choreography and coding, leading to their development of original dance performance. As the girls demonstrate coding skills, they move to more advanced levels and programming projects, including advanced coding languages like Python, C++, Java, and HTML, to create websites. Only 25% of those involved in coding are females, and danceLogic is making a considerable dent to ensure a growing minority female footprint in this industry.
The danceLogic program is led by dance instructors Cameron Bridges and Natasha Truitt, who team up with coding instructors Devon Gooden and Franklyn Athias. Each Saturday, one and a half hours is devoted to dance, followed by an hour of coding. Both coding and dance function as forms of creation that utilize repetition and collaboration to produce work. The girls begin associating repetitive actions in dance with steps you need to code. With various incentives throughout the year, such as field trips and the opportunity to receive a free iPad, students must be engaged and willing to work hard. Our goal is to give girls a sense of agency and autonomy in STEAM, to combine the necessity of the arts and sciences.
West Park is experiencing a growing interest in danceLogic, especially following the appearance on CBS This Morning and coverage in numerous print articles. To advance and grow danceLogic to meet demand, increased funding through individual donors, grants, and sponsorship is needed. The organization maintains a policy to never turn a child away for financial reasons making accessibility a priority.
To sign up or learn more, please visit: www.westparkcultural.org/dancelogic
