Ashland increases prices up to 15 percent due to inflation-related costs

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective October 1, 2022, Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) will increase prices up to 15 percent or as contracts allow, to cover continued general inflation related to raw materials, energy, freight, and labor. The price increase includes all Ashland products across all the markets and applications the company serves including life sciences, personal care, specialty additives and intermediates.

About Ashland 
Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a focused additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for sustainability. The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 3,800 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and                                                 Ashland | Sustainability Overview to learn more. 

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Investor Relations: Media Relations:
Seth A. Mrozek Carolmarie C. Brown
+1 (302) 594-5010 +1 (302) 995-3158
samrozek@ashland.com ccbrown@ashland.com

