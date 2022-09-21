Submit Release
PSD announces rescheduled meeting 10-03-22 of NDCAP Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee.

Montpelier, VT – The Federal Nuclear Waste Policy (FNWP) Committee of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) will hold its fourth meeting of 2022 on Monday, October 3, from 12:00 Noon to 1:30 PM.  This meeting was originally scheduled for August 22 but was postponed due to an unexpected conflict in the invited speaker’s schedule.  As permitted by ACT 78 of the 2022 Vermont Legislature, this meeting will be conducted solely as a webcast and teleconference. 

Please see the full press release for further information and teleconference link. 

