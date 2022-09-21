Agency Guacamole Recognized on the 2022 PR Net 100 List as a Top U.S. Public Relations Firm

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agency Guacamole, a Los Angeles-based communications firm supporting leading beauty and lifestyle brands, announces today that it has been named to the second annual PR Net 100 list. Each year, The PR Net compiles a list recognizing talent, innovation and influence in the PR agency world. Spots on the list are awarded to communications agencies that have shown agility, resilience and a reimagining of the communications business.

"We are so honored to be included on this year's PR Net 100 list," exclaimed Bilal Kaiser, Agency Guacamole's Founder and Principal. "It has been a phenomenal year after our fifth-year anniversary last year and our biggest B.L.N.D. event ever just last month - but this is truly the icing on the cake.

"What makes this PR Net 100 nod extra special is that we're surrounded by some of the coolest communications firms around - including agencies we partner with and leaders we admire."

According to The PR Net, the industry organization received a particularly large number of applications and agencies of the highest caliber. Honorees were selected based on notable long-term clients, recent client wins and campaigns and company updates such as expansion to new locations, key new hires and new services. Also taken into consideration were creativity and thought leadership, as the PR industry faces its steepest evolution.

This year has proven to be significant for Agency Guacamole's growth. The agency hosted its sixth annual B.L.N.D. (Beauty, Lifestyle and Nurturing Diversity) event in Los Angeles, its biggest event since the company started the initiative in 2018.

Agency Guacamole's work has won numerous industry awards, including the Communicator Awards, Bulldog PR Awards, Muse Creative Awards and PR Daily's Social Media & Digital Awards. The company's Founder and Principal, Bilal Kaiser, received the prestigious Joseph Roos Community Service Award from the Los Angeles Chapter of Public Relations Society of America (PRSA-LA) in 2019 and is now a board member of the chapter.

