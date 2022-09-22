Submit Release
National Express Transit Awarded New Five-Year Partnership with GRTC Transit System in Virginia

GRTC CARE Cutaway Buses

GRTC CARE Cutaway Buses. Photo Courtesy of: Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC)

To Bring Safe, Customer-Focused Service to Richmond Community

— Sheryl Adams, GRTC Acting CEO
— Sheryl Adams, GRTC Acting CEO
RICHMOND, VA, USA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Express Transit, a complete mobility solutions partner, will begin a new partnership with the Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) in October. Utilizing the client’s fleet of 96 vehicles, National Express Transit will provide paratransit and call center services. The vehicles will be equipped with the latest technologies to improve safety performance, enhance the passenger experience, and minimize service disruptions.

The GRTC Transit System was founded in 1860 and is known today as one of the most efficient transit systems in the United States because of its progressive and expansive services that serve every sector of the Richmond area. It aims to provide clean, safe, and reliable transportation and to improve mobility and access throughout Central Virginia.

“We are excited to begin this new journey with GRTC and make a positive, lasting impact in the Richmond community,” said Stephanie Maher, Region Vice President, National Express Shuttle and Transit. “As a leader in transit transportation, our focus is and will always be on providing safe, customer-focused accessible services. National Express Transit greatly values the hard work and dedication our employees provide daily. Our investment in retention and wages will allow us to improve all aspects of the service and create new job opportunities in Richmond. We look forward to building strong relationships with GRTC’s customers and becoming a trusted community partner.”

“GRTC is committed to elevating the experience of our riders on our CARE service, and we have high expectations for National Express Transit on this new partnership focusing on supporting the operators on the streets as well as our riders in our vans,” said Sheryl Adams, GRTC Acting CEO. “In conjunction with their vast experience and resolute approach to safety, we were impressed by the value and quality of service National Express Transit outlined for our riders and community in their proposal. We have full confidence in this partnership and trust that our riders are in good hands.”

About National Express Transit
National Express Transit is an industry leader in complete mobility solutions, specializing in fixed route public transit, on-demand paratransit and micro-transit services. We are responsible for all equipment, facilities, staffing, management, and fleet maintenance. The company is part of the Shuttle and Transit division of National Express North America, a business unit of National Express Group, a global mobility leader serving nearly 800 million bus and rail passenger journeys on four continents. Learn more and explore career opportunities at www.nationalexpresstransit.com.

About Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC)
GRTC is a public service corporation providing mobility services in the Greater Richmond area. Its current (FY23) operational budget of $64.5 million primarily funds daily mobility operations and vehicle maintenance. GRTC provided 8.2 million trips during FY22 (July 1, 2021 – July 30, 2022).

