Tapping Opportunities: IPIM Joins Hands with Companies to Take Part in the Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo

MACAU, September 21 - The 10th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo will be held for three days from 23 to 25 September. The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and 19 companies which sell products from Portuguese-speaking countries (PSC) and Macao will join the event together, in an effort to bring in more business opportunities for local small- and medium-sized enterprises.

In the meantime, various China-PSC platform services provided by IPIM will be demonstrated and publicised to strengthen Macao’s function as an economic and trade co-operation service platform between China and PSCs.

A Vast Array of Products from PSCs and Macao Gathered at the Event

At the event venue, IPIM will set up the “PSC Mart – Portuguese-speaking Countries Products and Services Experience Zone” (Exhibition Area B3), which is composed of two parts – the “China-PSC Platform Commercial Services Exhibition” and the “Portuguese-speaking Countries and Macao Featured Products Pop-up Mart”. 19 Macao companies will sell a collection of featured products from PSCs and Macao, including beverage, wine, cultural and creative designs and medical products.

In addition, IPIM will showcase more than 140 featured products and handicrafts from nine PSCs on-site. The “Popular Slangs Wall” and the “Let’s Hang Out” Mascots Photo Booth will also be set up at the venue to create a joyful vibe for visitors to experience the products and cultures from China and Portuguese-speaking countries, and learn more about Macao’s role as a China-PSC platform. In the meantime, personnel will be stationed at the venue to introduce participants to the “China-PSC Business Compass” service and the “Economic and Trade Co-operation and Human Resources Portal between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries”, facilitating Macao SMEs’ market expansion via the MICE platform.

Boosting Growth of Economy and Trade with China-PSC Platform

IPIM continues to promote trade events in the Mainland and Macao with different means including organising themed exhibition, featured exhibition zone and investor presentation sessions. Through various channels, it aims to foster the economic co-operation between China, PSCs and Macao, and publicise the China-PSC platform online and offline, creating more business opportunities for Macao enterprises.