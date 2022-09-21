2022 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon to be held on 4 December

MACAU, September 21 - The 2022 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon, jointly organized by the Sports Bureau and the General Association of Athletics of Macau, and title-sponsored by Galaxy Entertainment Group, will be held on 4 December. A press conference was held today (21 September) by the Organizing Committee to introduce details of the race, registration arrangements and title sponsor of the event.

Galaxy Entertainment Group returns as title sponsor

The Organizing Committee announced that Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) is once again the title sponsor for the Macao International Marathon, marking the 19th consecutive year that GEG title-sponsors this event.

Mr. Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau, remarked that under continuous urban planning in the city, the successful organization of the 41st Macao International Marathon is down to the coordination amongst different government departments and all sectors of society, and to the support of long-distance running enthusiasts. He also expressed his gratitude to GEG for their long-time commitment to this event.

Mr. Lam Hin Fu, President of the General Association of Athletics of Macau, said that a series of preparation work, including staff recruitment, training and course measurement have already commenced, to ensure the smooth running of the event.

Mr. Buddy Lam, Senior Vice President of Corporate Office of GEG, commented that over the years GEG has supported to host many major international sports events in Macao, and supported the Macao SAR Government on its direction on local sports development, the cross-sectoral integration of ‘sports and tourism’, and showcase of the city’s unique charm as a World Center of Tourism and Leisure.

At the press conference, Dr. Jorge Neto Valente, Group Advisor of GEG, presented the sponsorship cheque of 8 million patacas to President Pun. The press conference was also attended by Vice-Presidents of the Sports Bureau, Mr. Allen Lau Cho Un and Ms. Christine Lam Lin Kio.

Registration open to public from 8 and 9 October

Places available for this year’s event include 1,400 for marathon, 4,800 for half-marathon and 5,800 for mini-marathon. The marathon and half-marathon races will start at 6 a.m. and the mini-marathon race at 6:15 a.m. at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium; the marathon and half-marathon courses will once again pass by the Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge and the World Heritage attraction A-Ma Temple and run along the Sai Van Bridge.

Registration will be open from 9:00 a.m. on 8 October (Saturday) for the marathon and half-marathon categories, and from 9:00 a.m. on 9 October (Sunday) for the mini-marathon category. Registration will be closed when all places are filled.

Easy and convenient all-online registration

In line with e-governance development as promoted by the Macao SAR Government, would-be participants may register at the event’s official website www.macaomarathon.com, or via the newly-implemented method of ‘Macao Marathon’ mobile app.

All would-be participants are required to have a personal online registration account with the Macao International Marathon. Participants without an online account may create a new one. Upon successfully opening an account, participants may log in to the system for online registration during the registration period. Participants with an existing account should prepare their personal information, including an electronic copy of their identification document and their General Association of Athletics of Macau membership card for the current year (if applicable) for registration. Participants who have already opened their personal account online but have forgotten their username and password may reset their password. Visa, MasterCard, UnionPay cards, MPay, BOC Mobile Banking, UnionPay Online Pay, WeChat Pay China and Alipay China are accepted for registration fee payment.

Participants required to complete COVID-19 vaccination and present proof of negative test result

All participants are required to have completed two doses of COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days in advance (i.e. by 20 November) prior to the race. Participants are also required to make their own arrangement for COVID-19 nucleic acid test and to present proof of a valid negative COVID-19 nucleic acid test result (inclusive of race day) before being permitted to take part in the race.

In addition, all participants must comply with Law No. 2/2004 of the Macao SAR – ‘Law on the Prevention, Control and Treatment of Infectious Diseases’, and pay attention to and cooperate with the government’s anti-pandemic measures and quarantine requirements upon entry into Macao.

Participants may collect the number bib, timing chip and information document at M/F of Broadway Macau, between 27 November and 3 December, upon presentation of their registration receipt, ID and proof of vaccination.

Multidimensional channels to promote Macao major sporting events

In order to take full advantage of the synergistic effect of Macao major sporting events and to promote the development of the sports and tourism sectors, this year the Macao International Marathon will collaborate with Chinese tourism services platform ‘Fliggy’ and with Galaxy Entertainment Group to offer discounted hotel packages to participants, in order to attract more tourists from Mainland China to join the event. Furthermore, there will be collaboration with the local cultural creative sector to launch cultural and creative products inspired by the Marathon, while promotional activities will also be carried out in order to provide diversification to the event and to demonstrate the social benefits of major sporting events. Further details will be announced in due course.

Participants are reminded to read carefully the regulations and understand the race route, and are advised to prepare and practice for the event based on their own physical conditions. For more information, please visit the official website www.macaomarathon.com, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.