The Graduation Ceremony of MPU Seniors Academy Was Successfully Held and 110 Students Graduated

MACAU, September 21 - The 2021/2022 graduation ceremony of the MPU Seniors Academy (ACS) was successfully held in early September 2022. A total of 110 students graduated. The graduation ceremony was held online, and during the ceremony student service certificates and outstanding teacher awards were presented. The graduates’ relatives and friends watched the ceremony online and gave their blessings, sharing the joy of the graduates.

At the graduation ceremony, Prof. Im Sio Kei, Rector of Macao Polytechnic University, congratulated all the graduates during his speech. In the academic year of 2021/2022, there have been 770 students of four-year courses in ACS Macau and Taipa campuses and five short-term courses have been offered for 106 students. ACS has provided 876 study quotas in total for the elderly. Education for the elderly is a path and a process for the social participation of the elderly, and it can also provide the elderly with skills support and knowledge for their social participation. MPU hopes to help the elderly through ACS to live out the spirit of lifelong learning and creating a social atmosphere of lifelong learning. MPU will continue to cooperate with the implementation of the Macau SAR Government’s various measures of “the Action Plan for the Development of Support Services for the Elderly in the Next Ten Years” in the future, making life for the elderly more fruitful through the courses offered by ACS, and so contributing to the construction of “Macau – A Happy and Healthy Home”.

One of the graduates, Mr. Chan Kok Chun, said that ACS is like a treasure house of knowledge waiting for the elderly to open the door. Chan said the ACS teachers are serious in teaching and he has gained a lot of knowledge after four years of study. The proportion of the elderly population in Macau is increasing each year, and the elderly can improve their physical condition and mentality through learning, thus education for the elderly is worthy of support and promotion.