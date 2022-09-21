laWow.Org Makes Lawsuit Against Donald Trump by New York Attorney General, Letitia James, Available to the Public

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York Attorney General Letitia James' Civil Fraud Lawsuit against Donald Trump, his children, and other members of the Trump Organization is available on laWow.org - the first lawsuit search engine.

laWow.org is an unaltered source of public information, with no commentary, no opinions, just public documents made searchable.

The laWow.org platform is a news source for journalists and a resource for stock investors, researchers, employees, and anyone else seeking the facts only.

