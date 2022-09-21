When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: September 21, 2022 FDA Publish Date: September 21, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Egg Company Name: World Variety Produce Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce

People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to Egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this ingredient. The product was sold in the produce department and distributed in the states of Arizona, California, Florida, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Melissa’s Brand Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce can be identified by the following descriptions:

Melissa’s Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce

Brand Melissa’s Packaging Clear Overwrap Tray in Cardboard Sleeve Pack/Weight Net Weight 1LB 1.7OZ (502g) UPC Code 0-45255-15221-0 Best Use Buy Dates 08/15/22, 08/20/22, 08/22/22, 08/29/22, 09/02/22, 09/05/22, 09/11/22, 09/18/22, 09/26/22,

10/01/22, 10/09/22

Consumers who have purchased Melissa’s Brand Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce are urged to destroy and dispose of the recalled product. Consumers with questions may contact World Variety Produce, Inc. at 1-800-588-0151, Mon-Fri 7:00 AM–5:00 PM PST.