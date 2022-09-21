Submit Release
Sen. Hughes Announces More than $700 Thousand in New Funding for Montgomery County, Philadelphia Projects

HARRISBURG, PA  September 21, 2022 − State Senator Vincent Hughes (D-Montgomery/Philadelphia) announced Tuesday three new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects in the 7th senatorial district.

The three Act 13 projects, which received $740,000 in total, are for the following specific initiatives:

Flood Mitigation:

  • Upper Dublin Township Municipal Authority was awarded $500,000 for its GFW, Bodenstein Channel (Sandy Run) project.
  • Conshohocken Borough was awarded $60,000 for its Sutcliffe Park walking trail replacement.

Greenways, Trails, and Recreation:

  • Philadelphia Youth Basketball, Inc. was awarded $180,000 for its Youth Development & Community Empowerment Center in North Philadelphia.

“It is so important to invest in our outdoor spaces, as well as in recreation centers that keep our young people safe, off the streets, and out of trouble. I thank Governor Wolf and his administration for investing in our community,” said Hughes.

The three projects in Sen. Hughes’ district are among 130 new projects approved statewide.

You can learn more about the other approved projects by visiting the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) website.

