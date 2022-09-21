Real-World Retrospective Review of Axial Neck Pain Relief Following Peripheral Nerve Stimulation of Cervical Medial Branch Nerves

/EIN News/ -- - Data presented at Pacific Spine Pain Society annual meeting -



CLEVELAND, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPR Therapeutics shared data on the use of peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS) to deliver pain relief for patients suffering from axial neck pain at the Pacific Spine Pain Society annual meeting in Las Vegas. This anonymized real-world data from patients who underwent commercial placement of the SPRINT® PNS System provides an important and insightful look at how PNS performs across a wider range of patients than might enroll in a controlled trial. This non-destructive treatment was delivered to efferent fibers in the cervical medial branch nerves. Based on the retrospective analysis, 83 percent of patients were responders, defined as at least a 50% reduction in pain and/or a clinically significant improvement in quality of life.

The treatment of axial neck pain represents a significant medical need and important medical opportunity as an estimated ten percent of the U.S. adult population at any given time are affected by this specific, often debilitating pain. Sixty-day percutaneous PNS has emerged as a potential, non-destructive treatment that can be used for axial neck pain by targeting efferent fibers in the cervical medial branch nerves to produce comfortable cycling tension in core cervical musculature (e.g., multifidus). Use of the SPRINT PNS System to stimulate the cervical medial branch nerves in an on-label manner to address neck pain offers an alternative to commonly used treatments such as opiates, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, muscle relaxants, spinal injections and surgical intervention.

“The use of SPRINT PNS as an effective, minimally-invasive option is a tremendous advancement for both physicians and patients that are seeking to find a treatment option to address ongoing axial neck pain without having to resort to surgical intervention,” said Dr. Ryan Mattie, Lead Author, and Interventional Pain Management Physician Pain Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

About the SPRINT® PNS System

The SPRINT® PNS System, by SPR® Therapeutics, marks an innovative shift in the treatment of pain. Our breakthrough, 60-day treatment is a First-Line™ PNS option uniquely proposed to recondition the central nervous system to provide significant and sustained relief from chronic pain — without a permanent implant, nerve destruction or the risk of addiction. The system has been studied extensively for low back pain, shoulder pain, post-amputation pain, and chronic and acute post-operative pain, is cleared for use up to 60 days, and is recognized by leading pain management centers. Market research indicates that this breakthrough neuromodulation treatment is a patient-preferred alternative to more invasive options.

The SPRINT PNS System is indicated for up to 60 days for: Symptomatic relief of chronic, intractable pain, post-surgical and post-traumatic acute pain; symptomatic relief of post-traumatic pain; symptomatic relief of post-operative pain. The SPRINT PNS System is not intended to treat pain in the region innervated by the cranial and facial nerves.

Physicians should use their best judgment when deciding when to use the SPRINT PNS System. For more information see the SPRINT PNS System IFU. Most common adverse events are skin irritation and erythema. Results may vary. Rx only.

For additional information regarding safety and efficacy, visit: SPR Safety Information.

About SPR Therapeutics, Inc.

SPR Therapeutics is a privately held medical device company, providing patients with a non-opioid, minimally invasive pain treatment option. Our SPRINT® PNS System fulfills a critical unmet need for a drug-free, surgery-free option for millions who suffer from chronic pain. Backed by the largest body of clinical evidence in peripheral nerve stimulation for the treatment of pain, SPR has demonstrated commercial demand in untapped peripheral (shoulder and knee) and back pain markets and built an incredibly strong foundation for commercial growth. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH with satellite offices in Chapel Hill, NC and Minneapolis, MN, SPR’s Senior Management team includes experienced industry veterans with nearly 200 years of collective pain market and MedTech expertise, all driven by our purpose – to improve the quality of patients’ lives by providing them with a minimally-invasive, drug-free, surgery-free solution to manage their acute and chronic pain.

More information can be found at www.SPRTherapeutics.com .

SPR Contacts:

Michelle McDonald

Vice President – Marketing

mmcdonald@sprtherapeutics.com

844.378.9108

Dave Folkens

Public Relations

dfolkens@sprtherapeutics.com

612.978.6547