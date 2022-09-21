Travel and Leisure Magazine ranks Commonwealth of Dominica as one of the best islands in the world

/EIN News/ -- ROSEAU, Dominica, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominica has been ranked among the 25 best islands across the globe by Travel + Leisure Magazine. The island nation ranked eighth in the annual survey conducted by the luxury magazine.

Every year, World's Best Awards survey Travel + Leisure readers asking them to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe and share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated islands according to their activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness, and overall value.

In the eyes of Travel + Leisure readers, the best islands in the world promise much more than aquamarine waters, dramatic coastlines, and pristine beaches.

The Commonwealth of Dominica, known as the Nature Isle of the Caribbean, took eighth spot in the survey for reasons including its lush green jungles, striking black-sand beaches and natural hot springs.

Dominica scored 91 points in the survey, surpassing 17 other island countries.

The island offers tourists relaxation, seclusion, and eco-adventures set against a backdrop of the most beautiful beaches and rainforests.

Well-known as the Nature Isle for over 300 amazing reasons, Dominica lures largely eco-adventurers with its 365 rivers, Boiling Lake, Champagne Reef, rainforest-shrouded volcano, sulphurous hot springs, superb diving sites and the Caribbean's first long-distance hiking trail.

Halfway between Guadeloupe and Martinique, Dominica is the only place in the Eastern Caribbean that is still home to a sizeable population of indigenous people, the Kalinago, who have lived on the island since the 13th century.

Based on geological activity Dominica is one of the youngest islands in the Caribbean chain, having first emerged from the sea during the Oligocene era approximately 26 million years ago and is one of the last Caribbean islands to have been formed by volcanic activity. The island is a vibrant tapestry of European and African cultures.

In June this year, Dominica earned the title of #1 Island in the Caribbean, securing the number one ranking in its debut in the prestigious travel and leisure World’s Best Awards which focussed on the areas including the Caribbean, Bermuda and The Bahamas. As one of the Caribbean’s most sparsely populated, environmentally conscious, and culturally rich countries, Dominica is fast emerging as a top travel destination.

Since the Ministry of Tourism through the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) launched its bold new destination rebrand in February 2022, the Commonwealth of Dominica has already seen triple digit growth percentagewise to tourist arrivals in the country. This has also been enhanced by airlift via a direct flight from mainland U.S. with American Airlines.

Dominica attracts a more discerning traveller looking for wellness, regenerative and adventurous travel and, more importantly, a sustainable and eco-conscious destination. Those looking to travel to less crowded, off-the-beaten-track destinations will welcome the country’s health and wellness assets, rich flora and fauna, and cultural heritage.

Some of these assets include Secret Bay, a six-star all-villa rainforest resort experience magnificently designed in harmony with the environment to make visitors feel at one with nature. Secret Bay has been named Travel and Leisure’s No #1 Resort for the region which includes the Caribbean, Bermuda and The Bahamas for 2022. The resort topped the World’s Best Awards reader’s survey for the second time in three years in the region.

As travellers search for deeper, more distinctive, and more meaningful experiences, destinations need to protect what is distinctive and focus on quality over quantity. This is exactly what Dominica offers to travellers as it continues its sustainable and eco-conscious drive.

While eco-friendly travel may be a new trend for some, it has always been at the forefront of planning and development for Dominica. With nationwide commitments to not only minimising its environmental impact but essentially eliminating it altogether, Dominica is on track to become the world’s first climate-resilient country by 2030. One top initiative supporting this ambitious goal is a switch to 100% domestic renewable energy production as a contribution to a zero-carbon economy.

Set to be completed in 2022 is a geothermal energy plant in the Roseau Valley, which is expected to generate approximately 120 megawatts of electricity. Dominica’s geology is ideal for supporting this type of energy, which is reliable, effective and low cost.

The World Best Awards are compiled from an annual survey developed by the editors of Travel + Leisure, in association with research firm M&RR, from October 25 through to February 28, readers are invited to participate and rate the best hotels, airlines, cruises and islands.

In the most recent CBI Index Report, a rating system designed to measure the performance and appeal of global citizenship by investment (CBI) programmes across a diverse range of indicators, Dominica secured the number one spot for the sixth consecutive year, beating 11 other nations with active citizenship by investment programmes.

Citizenship by Investment programmes offer the opportunity to legally acquire citizenship of a country in return of a contribution to a government fund of that country or investment in one of its pre-approved real estate projects. CBI programmes ultimately provide a unique occasion for investors wishing to access increased business opportunities as well as for countries that may benefit from foreign direct investment to assure wider economic growth to its citizens.

Initiatives subsidised by the direct foreign investment transferred through Dominica’s CBI Programme, in fact, contribute to the island’s education and tourism sector, healthcare infrastructure, as well as the creation of environmentally friendly resorts and villas and hurricane-resistant homes for Dominican families.

Established in 1993, the Dominica Citizenship by Investment Programme is one of the longest standing in the citizenship by investment industry, and has welcomed foreign investors from across the globe to obtain citizenship of the nation for over 3 decades.

