Food & Beverages
Gravy/Sauces
Allergens
Undeclared Egg

Company Name:
World Variety Produce Inc.
Product Description:

Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce

People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to Egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this ingredient. The product was sold in the produce department and distributed in the states of Arizona, California, Florida, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Melissa’s Brand Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce can be identified by the following descriptions:

Melissa’s Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce

 

Melissa’s

Packaging Clear Overwrap Tray in Cardboard Sleeve
Pack/Weight Net Weight 1LB 1.7OZ (502g)
UPC Code 0-45255-15221-0
Best Use Buy Dates 08/15/22, 08/20/22, 08/22/22, 08/29/22, 09/02/22, 09/05/22, 09/11/22, 09/18/22, 09/26/22,
10/01/22, 10/09/22 

Consumers who have purchased Melissa’s Brand Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce are urged to destroy and dispose of the recalled product. Consumers with questions may contact World Variety Produce, Inc. at 1-800-588-0151, Mon-Fri 7:00 AM–5:00 PM PST.

World Variety Produce, Inc.
1-800-588-0151