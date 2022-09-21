Submit Release
Stonehouse Pond Boat Access Area Will Temporarily Close September 30 – October 1

CONTACT:
Garret Graaskamp: (603) 271-1748
Jay Martin: (603) 271-5619
September 21, 2022

Concord, NH – The public boat access facility serving Stonehouse Pond in Barrington will be closed beginning on the evening of Thursday, September 29. The closure will last through Saturday, October 1, and the site will reopen on Sunday, October 2. The closure will facilitate a paving improvement project and benefit the public who utilize the NH Fish and Game boat access facility as well as those who recreate in the Southeast Land Trust of New Hampshire’s Stonehouse Forest. During this period, there will be no opportunity to use the boat access location for any purpose.

NH Fish and Game’s Statewide Public Boat Access Program is funded through boat registration fees and federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration funds. Fish and Game’s Facilities Construction and Lands Division acquires land for public water access sites, refurbishes existing sites, and builds new public boat access areas. For more information on boating access locations in New Hampshire, visit https://wildlife.state.nh.us/boating/index.html.

