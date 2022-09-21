Route 22 William Penn Highway Nighttime Single-Lane Restrictions Scheduled Next Week in Westmoreland County

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of short-term single lane restrictions on Route 22 (William Penn Highway) in Salem Township and New Alexandria Borough, Westmoreland County. The night-time work will take place between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. beginning Wednesday evening, September 28 until Saturday morning, October 1.

The short-term single lane restrictions will be in place to allow crews to replace compression and strip seals on three bridges located on Route 22. The work will be on the bridges that carry Route 22 over Route 66, Route 22 over Beaver Run, and Route 22 over Loyalhanna Creek.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

