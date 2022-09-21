FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Secretary of State Encourages New Mexicans to Get #VoteReady on National Voter Registration Day

SANTA FE – Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver is encouraging New Mexicans to participate in today’s National Voter Registration Day by registering to vote or updating their voter registration ahead of the 2022 General Election.

“Registering to vote in New Mexico is fast, easy, and secure,” said Secretary Toulouse Oliver. “National Voter Registration Day is a non-partisan celebration of the right to vote and of having a voice in our democracy. I encourage New Mexicans to talk with their family and friends today about voter registration and the importance of voting. And remember that you can register to vote or check your registration status easily at NMVOTE.org.”

The hashtag #VoteReady will be used on social media by election officials and National Voter Registration Day partners to acknowledge today’s celebration and the efforts happening around the country. A resolution in support of National Voter Registration Day from the National Association of Secretaries of State can be accessed here.

New Mexicans can register to vote online or check their voter registration status at the Secretary of State’s NMVOTE.org voter information portal. The Secretary of State’s website also provides a comprehensive voter registration FAQ page as a resource for voters.

Voters can also use same-day voter registration (SDR) at voting locations throughout the Early Voting period and on Election Day for the 2022 General Election. Please contact your county clerk for hours of operation and locations. An FAQ page is available on our website.

