Leadership Changes in Health Recruitment, Education and Early Childhood Development

CANADA, September 21 - New leadership is being put in place at the Office of Healthcare Professionals Recruitment and the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development.

Dr. Nicole Boutilier, Vice-President of Medicine, Nova Scotia Health, and Craig Beaton, Associate Deputy Minister, Department of Health and Wellness, will be responsible for the Office of Healthcare Professionals Recruitment. This team approach will bring together the recruitment efforts of both organizations to get the best possible results.

Dr. Kevin Orrell, former deputy minister and CEO for the recruitment office, is now special advisor to the President of Cape Breton University. Dr. Orrell will focus on the university’s strategic health initiative, particularly expanding the university’s health faculties.

“Improving healthcare starts with having more doctors, nurses and others to provide care and support for those healthcare workers already in our system,” said Premier Tim Houston. “I want to thank Dr. Boutilier and Mr. Beaton for taking on this important work. Dr. Orrell’s experience will also make a big difference in helping Cape Breton University train more healthcare professionals to work in Cape Breton and across Nova Scotia.”

Rosalind Penfound, a former provincial deputy minister, will serve as interim Deputy Minister of the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development. Recruitment for a permanent deputy minister will soon be underway, as current Deputy Minister Cathy Montreuil leaves the civil service.

Elwin LeRoux will serve as the new Associate Deputy Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development. Mr. LeRoux has led the province’s largest regional education centre since 2013 and has decades of experience as a teacher, principal and administrator.

“Getting our youngest children off to the very best start and preparing all students for success is critical to their quality of life and to Nova Scotia’s economic growth,” said Premier Houston. “I have every confidence in Ms. Penfound and Mr. LeRoux to advance this work, and thank Deputy Montreuil for her dedicated service, particularly in inclusive education, as she returns to her home province of Ontario.”

Quick Facts: the appointments for Dr. Boutilier, Mr. Beaton and Mr. LeRoux are effective September 26; Ms. Penfound’s appointment is effective October 1

Ms. Penfound served in provincial deputy minister roles from 2004 to 2013, including deputy minister of Education from 2010 to 2012; she most recently served as vice-president at the Nova Scotia Community College

Steven Gallagher will act as regional executive director for the Halifax Regional Centre for Education until recruitment is completed

the government announced $5 million in March for Cape Breton University’s strategic health initiative

