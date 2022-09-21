Bitcovault Crypto ATMs announced its participation in NAC2022 Conference and Expo
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- September 13-15, 2022 a NAC Conference and Expo took place in Hollywood, FL, US. Bitcovault - a company headquartered in New York City, which develops software for crypto ATMs, as well as performs the full production cycle of bitcoin ATMs, announced that it has participated in NAC2022 - a conference and expo in Hollywood, Florida, organized by the National ATM Council.
What is the NAC2022 Expo and Conference?
The NAC Conference & Expo is designed to represent and protect the interests of independent ATM owners, operators and suppliers in the United States. This conference is designed to represent the business interests of ATM owners, operators and suppliers in their efforts to ensure the safe, secure and convenient delivery of cash to consumers throughout the United States. More information can be found at NAC2022.
Today's conference is attended not only by business owners with traditional currency ATMs, but also by owners of crypto ATM businesses that have become very popular in the U.S. in recent years, which includes Bitcovault ATMs.
Bitcovault representatives who attended NAC2022 shared their impressions of the organization: "Everything went very well, we received valuable contacts from other market representatives, and we also had a very good experience by participating in the conference. Thanks a lot to the organizers!"
What is the National ATM council?
The National ATM Council, Inc. is a not-for-profit national trade association dedicated to ethically and effectively representing the business interests of ATM Owners, Operators and Suppliers in their efforts to provide safe, secure and convenient delivery of cash to consumers throughout the United States.
