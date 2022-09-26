Central Texas Commercial Association of REALTORS® Partners With MyEListing.com
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Central Texas Commercial Association of REALTORS® (CTCAR) has partnered with commercial real estate technology platform, MyEListing.com, to upgrade and improve their commercial real estate listing software.
MyEListing.com’s software provides a comprehensive suite of broker-focused digital services to CTCAR, including but not limited to enhanced market data collection, property marketing, and other broker tools.
“In fulfilling our continued mission to provide valuable products, programs, and services to the greater Central Texas commercial real estate community,” says Jake Bellonzi, CTCAR Board of Directors, “CTCAR is pleased to announce our partnership with MyElisting.com, and offer their comprehensive suite of services through our website. MyElisting.com is truly a platform designed by brokers and for brokers, and we are proud to have them aboard.”
“Partnering with CTCAR is a privilege,” says Caleb Richter, CEO of MyEListing.com, “and their leadership team has made the relationship smooth and very efficient. It is clear they want the best for their members, and the CRE space as a whole. We are proud they have allowed us to provide the software they use to display their listings on their website. Onward and upward!”
MyEListing.com is an entirely free-to-use commercial real estate technology platform that removes all barriers to entry found within the commercial real estate space. Users, whether investor, seller, lessor, lessee, agent, or broker, can create a free account and receive unlimited access to accurate local market intelligence, all listings, comp software, customized property type alerts, and more.
CTCAR exclusively represents commercial real estate professionals in Central Texas, the only professional trade organization in the Central Texas area to do so. They aim to enhance member success through education, resources, and influencing public policy. Their cohort of members includes brokers, appraisers, principals, consultants, developers, and more.
