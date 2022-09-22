Award-Winning Initiatives to Advance Hospital Care Featured in New Guide
Illustrated report details essential hospital achievements honored with 2022 Gage Awards for quality, population health, and COVID-19 innovation.
We hope this guide will promote best practices and replicable hospital programs that improve care for the patients who need it most”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A dozen award-winning hospital programs, including those to improve care for open-heart surgery patients, meet patients’ psychosocial needs, engage patients with diabetes, care for students, and combat COVID-19, are featured in a new illustrated guide from America’s Essential Hospitals.
Excellence and Innovation in Care: The 2022 Gage Awards documents essential hospitals’ work to improve the health and well-being of the people and communities they serve, including their innovative responses to the pandemic. The guide features programs recognized earlier this year through the association’s annual member awards program, the Gage Awards, named for association founder Larry Gage.
“Even with limited resources, our hospitals are pioneering innovative work to provide the best outcomes for patients,” said Kalpana Ramiah, DrPH, MSc, vice president of innovation and director of Essential Hospitals Institute, the research, education, and leadership development arm of America’s Essential Hospitals. “This year’s Gage Awards show how hospitals are meeting patients where they are, whether in their homes, schools, or communities, to improve access to care and provide patients with resources to lead a healthy life.”
The guide provides summaries of and, in many cases, results for winners, honorable mention recipients, and highlighted programs in the Gage Awards’ Quality and Population Health categories. It also includes four programs recognized as “COVID-19 Innovations,” a temporary awards category added in 2021.
Committed to caring for people who face social and economic barriers to care, the association’s more than 300 members focus their work on improving equity and reducing health disparities — a shared mission reflected in the featured projects.
“We hope this guide will promote best practices and replicable hospital programs that improve care for the patients who need it most,” said Shannon Sale, MHA, executive vice president and chief strategy officer at Grady Health, in Atlanta, and chair of the association’s awards committee.
Excellence and Innovation in Care: The 2022 Gage Awards is available on the America’s Essential Hospitals website.
About America’s Essential Hospitals
America’s Essential Hospitals is the leading association and champion for hospitals dedicated to equitable, high-quality care for all, including those who face social and financial barriers to care. Since 1981, America’s Essential Hospitals has advanced policies and programs that promote health, health care access, and equity. We support our more than 300 members with advocacy, policy development, research, education, and leadership development. Communities depend on essential hospitals for care across the continuum, health care workforce training, research, public health and health equity, and other services. Essential hospitals innovate and adapt to lead all of health care toward better outcomes and value. Learn more at essentialhospitals.org.
About Essential Hospitals Institute
Essential Hospitals Institute is the research, education, dissemination, and leadership development arm of America’s Essential Hospitals. The Institute supports the nation’s essential hospitals as they provide high-quality, equitable, and affordable care to their communities. Working with members of America’s Essential Hospitals, we identify promising practices from the field, conduct research, disseminate innovative strategies, and help our members improve their organizational performance. We do all of this with an eye toward improving individual and population health, especially for vulnerable people.
