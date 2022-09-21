MDC leads nature/photo hike for those with disabilities Oct. 1 at on Busch Greenway Trail

Body

St. CHARLES, Mo.—Enjoying nature and the great outdoors is for everybody, and mobility doesn’t have to be an obstacle. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is leading a Nature Walk/Photo Hike for adults and children with disabilities Saturday, Oct 1 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on the Busch Greenway Trail in St. Charles. The event is open to all ages and mobility levels and family and support givers are welcome too.

The hike will be led by MDC volunteers and travel along an ADA-accessible paved trail toward the Katy Trial, then turn around and walk back. The Busch Greenway travels near and through the August A. Busch Memorial and Weldon Spring Conservation Areas.

Participants can enjoy a beautiful fall day listening for birds, animals, and a creek as it moves quietly through the woods. With luck, autumn colors may be emerging, creating excellent opportunities for picture-taking, so hikers are welcome to bring their cameras if they choose. Friend and family members are encouraged to join the hike. Participants should dress for the weather, wear shoes good for walking, and bring water.

The Nature Walk/Photo Hike for adults and children with disabilities is a free event, however advanced online registration is required by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4cK. Alternatively, attendees may register by calling Recreation Council of Greater St. Louis at 314-726-726-6044. Exact starting point will be provided prior to the hike.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.