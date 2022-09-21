MDC hosts free family fishing event Oct. 1 in Blue Springs

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Individuals and families wanting to learn how to fish can enjoy a free fishing clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is also hosting a free Conservation Carnival that day to celebrate the nature center’s 40th anniversary.

The free fishing clinic will be at the nature center’s education pond. MDC will provide all gear and bait. John Rittel, MDC community conservation assistant, and volunteers will provide instruction to participants and help them go fishing. A fishing permit is not needed to participate. The event will also include some fishing themed games, prizes, and a drawing for a fishing rod and reel and tackle box.

The fishing will end in time for participants to enjoy the other special Conservation Carnival activities that day at Burr Oak Woods. Visitors can view special exhibits about conservation and habitat management equipment. They can visit with MDC staff about outdoor recreation and nature. The carnival will include food trucks, nature crafts, and activities for children.

For the fishing clinic, space is limited so registration is required. The clinic is open to participants ages 1 and older. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. To register for the fishing clinic, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4cR. Registration is not required for the free Conservation Carnival activities.

Photo: MDC will host a free fishing clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs. Participants can also enjoy the free Conservation Carnival celebrating the nature center’s 40th anniversary.