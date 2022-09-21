Celtic Air Services to Build New Hangar at MacEachen Airport; 'Winterize' Facilities for Better Emergency Response

PORT HASTINGS, Nova Scotia, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New upgrades to the Allan J. MacEachen Airport will see the construction of a 10,000 square foot aircraft hangar and a de-icing facility, providing the Strait Area with greater access to timely emergency services - including LifeFlight aircraft - throughout the winter months.



The investment of almost $1 million by Celtic Air Services will allow the new hangar to accommodate aircraft with up to a 70-foot wingspan. Celtic co-owners David Morgan and Trent Vichie announced the privately funded upgrades today, calling them vital for the area.

"Community leaders have expressed their desire for these much-needed improvements that are integral to the safety of local Nova Scotians," said Vichie. "We're happy to invest in this community and its people."

Vichie, the EverWind Fuels CEO who is finalizing plans to unlock a green hydrogen economy for Nova Scotia in nearby Point Tupper, said the MacEachen Airport upgrades are key to the safety and sustainability of the region. "The region is seeing significant growth. We know that as clean, green hydrogen expands into the area, a year-round air link becomes more important," said Vichie.

The news was welcomed by Nova Scotia Minister of Health and Wellness Hon. Michelle Thompson, who said, "Upgraded access for EHS Lifeflight services at the Allan J. MacEachen Airport is a welcome change. New infrastructure that allows our teams to operate in winter weather will mean medical professionals can get to patients in need more efficiently and will certainly play an important role in improving our healthcare system."

EHS Lifeflight has two Sikorsky S76C+ helicopters and a King Air B200 twin turboprop plane. On average, EHS Lifeflight completes over 1,000 missions a year.

David Morgan, President of Celtic Air Services, says the new hangar and de-icing facility will attract new business, as well as improve safety.

"The most important flights that use our facilities are EHS LifeFlight operations," said Morgan. "When they cannot land here because of ice, it's a heartbreaking feeling waiting for the weather to clear. We're excited to finally bring these upgrades to the airport, and welcome winter air traffic of all types."

The plan will see construction begin in fall of 2022 with an expectation to be operational in early 2023.

Supportive quotes

"The Allan J MacEachen Regional Airport is a critical part of the Strait and western Cape Bretons' transportation hub of road, railroad and air infrastructure. Given the emerging green hydrogen industry, as well as the retention and attraction of other growing sectors like tourism, marine-based industries, transport and manufacturing, these upgrades are great news for the region."

-Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton

"Richmond County is attracting international attention as a potential hydrogen production hub. Our deep-water port, plentiful greenfield sites, and marine assets are positioning us well for growth. The Allan J MacEachern Airport is a key asset in ensuring we have robust air access to the region to support that growth and the safety of people located here."

-Richmond County Warden Amanda Mombourquette

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kalvin Reid

Director of Public Relations, Enterprise Canada

289-241-7936

kreid@enterprisecanada.com

