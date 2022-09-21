Tr3Dent CEO Brings Digital Transformation Planning Expertise to Catalyst Awards at Digital Transformation World 2022

Key contributor to TM Forum, CEO Kevin McCaffrey will join the Catalyst Awards judges panel, provide expert insights on CurateFX, a SaaS platform powered by Tr3Dent, and discuss telecommunications challenges, innovations and trends.

Key contributor to TM Forum, CEO Kevin McCaffrey will join the Catalyst Awards judges panel, provide expert insights on CurateFX, a SaaS platform powered by Tr3Dent, and discuss telecommunications challenges, innovations and trends.

WHAT

Telecommunications leaders are facing unprecedented challenges along their digital ecosystem and transformation journeys. TM Forum's Digital Transformation World Conference (DTW) is bringing together the industry's brightest minds to address trending issues. Driving collaborative efforts to overcome real-world industry issues is the 2022 Catalyst Team Challenge and Awards, which is made up of 40 teams that have developed proof-of-concept telecom solutions using CurateFX, a SaaS platform powered by Tr3Dent that is specially designed for easier, faster digital ecosystem management, to be presented and evaluated at DTW.

Tr3Dent, provider of an intuitive, strategic planning platform that empowers digital transformation journeys, will be onsite at booth #320 to drive collaboration efforts through CurateFX, serve as an expert resource on digital transformation planning and tooling and participate in networking opportunities.

WHO

Kevin McCaffrey, founder and CEO at Tr3Dent, first noticed the gap between the massive growth in data and the ability of enterprises to organize, analyze and adapt it in meaningful ways nearly 10 years ago. Today, Tr3Dent's platform serves more than 500 organizations in various industries globally. A major supporter of the TM Forum space, McCaffrey designed CurateFX to simplify the design and management of telecommunications ecosystems with innovative modeling and mapping capabilities to support co-creation across partnerships and alliances.

WHEN & WHERE

Date: Tuesday, September 20 - Thursday, September 22, 2022

Location: Bella Center Copenhagen, Center Boulevard 5, DK - 2300 Copenhagen

For media and analysts interested in setting up a 30-minute meeting with McCaffrey, please contact Brittni Borrero at brittnib@gabrielmarketing.com.

For more information about Digital Transformation World, visit https://dtw.tmforum.org

About Tr3Dent

Tr3Dent empowers organizations to quickly and confidently navigate their digital transformation journeys. Tr3Dent's Transformation Accelerator is an intuitive strategic planning and structured collaboration platform that simplifies the planning and design of digital transformation projects to fuel success. With innovative ecosystem modeling and stakeholder mapping capabilities, the platform facilitates critical complex processes, such as business model planning, C-suite buy-in and ecosystem definition. Founded in 2014, Tr3Dent serves more than 500 organizations and partners globally in various industries, including management and IT consulting, technology, education, telecommunications, insurance, healthcare, supply chain and retail. Headquartered in Galway, Ireland, the company also maintains operations in Toronto, Canada. For more information, visit tr3dent.com and follow on Twitter @tr3dent.

