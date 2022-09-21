Submit Release
The United States Publishes Food Security Action Report in Response to Global Food Insecurity

Today, on the margins of 77th meeting of the UN General Assembly, the White House announced the United States’ latest support to strengthen the international response to increased global food insecurity caused by climate change, the supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic, and armed conflicts, including Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine.

Alongside UN members endorsing the Global Food Security Declaration and the May 2022 Global Food Security Roadmap, the United States calls on all governments, non-governmental organizations, and other stakeholders to continue to identify concrete financial, in-kind, or policy contributions that enhance global food security.

Today, in support of these efforts, the United States released a “Food Security Action Report,” which details actions that the U.S. government has taken since February in support of the actions specified within the Roadmap.  The United States encourages the international community to join in taking stock of the 2022 global food security response.  By voluntarily self-reporting progress in support of the seven actions called for in the Roadmap, the international community may identify additional needs for cooperation on international food security.  By working together, we can increase global food security during this crisis.

