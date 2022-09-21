Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,921 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 249,822 in the last 365 days.

Today laWow.Org - the First Lawsuit Search Engine - Announces the Addition of Sports Lawsuits

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- laWow.org-the first lawsuit search engine specifically designed for the public, announces the addition of sports lawsuits to its search engine. 

"The internet is filled with news stories about the battle between the PGA Tour vs. LIV, but I couldn't find a single news story providing the exact content from lawsuits filed by the players," said Jonathan Wallentine, laWow.org's largest shareholder. 

A search on laWow.org for "PGA TOUR" returns the following top results: 

  1. Phil Mickelson v. PGA 
  2. Tour Henrik Stenson v. AU Card LLC 
  3. Patrick Reed v. TGC LLC

"I honestly had no idea how Patrick Reed viewed the situation until I read the lawsuit he filed. The same goes for Phil Mickelson and Henrik Stenson," said Anderson Zou of laWow.org.

laWow.org is an unaltered source of public information, no commentary, no opinions, just public documents made searchable. 

Media Contacts: 

info@laWow.Org

Contact Information:
Barkley Andersen
bandersen@dantinc.com

Related Images






Image 1: laWow


the first lawsuits search engine



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


laWow

laWow

You just read:

Today laWow.Org - the First Lawsuit Search Engine - Announces the Addition of Sports Lawsuits

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.