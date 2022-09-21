New High Mast Light Poles for Industrial and Sports Applications

High Mast Light Poles at Ski Area Golf Course with High Mast Light Poles and Lights High Mast Light Pole with Ladder, Platform & Racks High Mast Light Pole with Raise-Lower Rack System High Mast Light Poles at a Small Stadium

Access Fixtures is introducing a new line of 20’’ to 235’ galvanized steel high mast light poles for commercial, industrial and sports applications.

The new steel high mast light poles will provide the poles and mounts required to provide comprehensive solutions for installations from parking lots, freight yards and ports, to sports stadiums.” — Steven Rothschild

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a Worcester, Massachusetts-based manufacturer of commercial, industrial, and sports lighting, has introduced a new line of 20’’ to 235’ galvanized steel high mast light poles for commercial, industrial and sports applications. The new high mast light poles are an addition to Access Fixtures’ current line of aluminum and steel poles that range from 10’ to 35’ high. A significant difference between the existing product line is custom engineering, the increase in height, the multitude of mounting options, access to where the lights are mounted, and the new poles are galvanized inside and out providing long term service and safety. All new Access Fixtures high mast light poles are available with multiple rack systems to mount LED lights as required for the project. Employing an engineering team with over 20 years of experience and using a ISO 9001:2008 registered state-of-the art manufacturing facility equipped with the latest tooling, Access Fixtures is now ready to build high mast light poles to meet virtually all requirements.

“High mast light poles are an essential part of supplying complete high performance lighting solutions,” says Access Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. “The new galvanized steel high mast light poles will provide the poles and mounts required to provide comprehensive solutions for installations from parking lots, freight yards and ports, to sports stadiums.”

The new high mast light poles are made from American-grade GR 50/55/65 low-silicon content steel. American Welding Society (AWS) D1.1 and CSA W47.1 certified welding professionals provide best-in-class fabrication. The poles and components are then galvanized for optimum longevity and performance. The high mast light poles are engineered in segments and transported via truck reducing transportation and installation expenses. For additional information about the new high mast light poles, contact an Access Fixtures lighting specialist.

About Access Fixtures:

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.