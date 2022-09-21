Technoblade To Be Honored by Sarcoma Foundation of America with Courage Award at New York Gala

SFA honors Technoblade with Courage Award at the Stand Up to Cure Sarcoma Gala on September 28, 2022 in New York, NY

DAMASCUS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA), an organization dedicated to increasing research and awareness for sarcoma, today announced that online gamer and influencer Technoblade will be recognized with the SFA Courage Award. The award presentation will be made to Technoblade’s family during SFA’s Stand up to Sarcoma Gala on September 28, 2022, in New York, NY. The SFA Courage Award honors patients who have demonstrated strength and perseverance in their sarcoma diagnosis.

Technoblade, real name: Alexander, was an American YouTuber and internet personality known for his YouTube channel, Technoblade, a Minecraft persona in the guise of a pig that he started at 14 years old. He is widely regarded by the game’s community as one of the best Minecraft players and Minecraft content creators.

In July 2021 at the age of 22, after noticing pain in his right arm and a sudden lump, he was diagnosed with sarcoma and chest scans revealed metastasis to both lungs. Technoblade handled his sarcoma journey with strength, humor, and perseverance. Alex incorporated his medical struggles into his videos, touching millions in the process. Fans shared stories of their own cancer journeys and took heart from what and how Alex shared. To the end he tried to take care of his fans and family and make a difference for other sarcoma patients. Throughout his sarcoma journey, he used his significant platform to help support sarcoma research, even if it most likely would not gain results in time for him. In total, Technoblade rallied his followers to raise over $1 million to date for sarcoma research.

He died in June of 2022, shortly after his 23rd birthday, at home, surrounded by his family. The public reaction to the announcement of his death was overwhelming. And rather than focus on what an amazing gamer he was, or how smart or how funny he was, instead people talked about his kindness and his generosity. People spoke about how much his videos helped them through a difficult time in their lives. Even now, people are still quoting his oft-repeated catchphrases, including, “Technoblade never dies.”

The Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala is a primary fundraising event for the Sarcoma Foundation of America and best highlights the mission of the organization. Net proceeds from the event will benefit the 2023 research and patient education programs, funding sarcoma research grants and educating patients about novel therapies and empowering them to be better advocates for their care.

About the Sarcoma Foundation of America

The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, is an advocate for increased research to find new and better therapies with which to treat patients with sarcoma. The organization raises money to privately fund grants for sarcoma researchers and conducts education and advocacy efforts on behalf of sarcoma patients. For more information, please visit www.curesarcoma.org.

About Sarcoma

Sarcoma is a rare cancer in adults (1 percent of all adult cancers) but rather prevalent in children (about 15% of all childhood cancers). At any one time, 50,000 patients and their families are struggling with sarcoma. Every year, nearly 16,000 new cases are diagnosed and more than 6,000 people die from the disease.