DHEC Recognizes World Alzheimer’s Day By Urging Residents to Focus on Prevention and Patient Support

September 21, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In honor of World Alzheimer’s Day, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) encourages residents to learn more about prevention methods and show support for those who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia. World Alzheimer’s Day falls on September 21 each year and is part of World Alzheimer’s Month.

“Equally as important as Alzheimer’s prevention is making sure those who have Alzheimer’s are receiving proper care and support,” said Eboni Whitehurst, DHEC’s Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias (ADRD) Program Manager. “Thousands of our mothers, fathers, friends, and neighbors live with Alzheimer’s every day. Part of caring for them is removing stigmas and finding the best ways to make their lives as fruitful as possible.”

More than 90,000 residents in South Carolina experience Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia. DHEC has a key role in caring for many of these residents through our oversight of nursing homes and assisted living facilities. DHEC also has partnerships with the Alzheimer’s Association, the American Heart Association, Eat Smart Move More SC, and several other groups.

DHEC has several resources available for those who want to learn more about Alzheimer’s, including:

• The “Take Brain Health to Heart” campaign, which provides suggestions, ideas, and other resources to keep your brain and heart healthy and active

• Our page on brain conditions, which includes mild cognitive impairment (MCI), dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease

• Our main Alzheimer's awareness page

Additionally, DHEC’s Division of Injury and Substance Abuse Prevention (DISAP) received funds through a two-year CDC cooperative agreement as part of the Building Our Largest Dementia (BOLD) Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act. Through the BOLD grant, DISAP will work with the Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias (ADRD) Resource Coordination Center Advisory Council to implement a statewide strategic plan and build upon the “Take Brain Health to Heart” educational campaign.

Visit the Alzheimer’s Disease International page for more on the awareness month, and the Alzheimer’s Association pages for tips on early-stage and late-stage caregiving.

