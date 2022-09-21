Amphitrite Digital Gains More Than 240 New Shareholders Following Public Stock Offering
The tour activity provider plans to become a publicly traded company
We are pleased to have successfully completed our Regulation Crowdfunding Offering and gained 244 new shareholders. We are thrilled that our guests have become owners of stock in Amphitrite Digital.”ST THOMAS, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading tour activity provider Amphitrite Digital Incorporated (“Amphitrite Digital” or the “Company”) has more than 240 new shareholders after the successful completion of its “Friends and Family” offering of its Class A Common Stock pursuant to Regulation Crowdfunding offering.
— Hope Stawski- President
Amphitrite Digital’s primary objective in conducting the offering was to increase its shareholder base and allow Amphitrite Digital employees, partners and guests an opportunity to acquire stock in the Company, according to company President Hope Stawski.
“We are pleased that we have successfully completed our Regulation Crowdfunding Offering and gained 244 new shareholders. We have been particularly pleased with the number of boat tour and charter guests who have used this opportunity to become owners of stock in Amphitrite Digital,” Stawski said.
Rialto Markets was the FINRA registered Broker Dealer for Amphitrite’s Regulation Crowdfunding offering and KoreTransfer USA provided stock registration and transfer services.
To enable its strategic growth initiatives, Amphitrite Digital also announced it is taking the necessary steps to become a publicly traded company, with the objective to list its stock on the NASDAQ Capital Market or OTC Markets OTCQX. “Having retained the necessary accounting and legal resources, we hope to file our SEC S-1 registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission by the end of this year,” Stawski added. Upon SEC effectiveness, Amphitrite Digital plans to apply for either a NASDAQ Capital Market or OTC Markets OTCQX listing of its Class A Common Stock.
With a foundation rooted in digital technology and innovation, Amphitrite Digital has consistently achieved double- or triple-digit revenue growth annually and projects year-over-year revenue growth exceeding 50 percent in 2022. The Company’s strategic growth plan includes both organic growth and growth through acquisitions.
Amphitrite Digital’s destinations serve more than 50,000 guests annually. The Company’s Seas the Day Charters in the U.S. Virgin Islands (“USVI”) and Windy of Chicago on Lake Michigan are the leading maritime tour operators in those locations.
Seas the Day Charters USVI boasts a number one rating with TripAdvisor and recently was awarded “Best Day Sail” by the Virgin Islands Daily News readers choice awards. With 12 catamarans and power boats to choose from, guests enjoy day charters and activities throughout the Virgin Islands.
Sailing from Navy Pier in Chicago, Tall Ship Windy, the official Ambassador for the City of Chicago, is a 148-foot, traditional four-masted topsail schooner. She offers skyline sails, fireworks cruises, pirate cruises and a variety of other public and private cruises in Chicago.
The Company uses advanced digital technology platforms to market, manage and operate in-destination tours, activities and events in the U.S. and the Caribbean. Amphitrite Digital’s mission is to provide guests the “Best Day of Their Vacation.”
For more information about Amphitrite Digital and its tours and activities, please visit AmphitriteDigital.com.
About Amphitrite Digital
Amphitrite Digital uses advanced digital technology platforms to market, manage and operate in-destination tours, activities and events in the U.S. and the Caribbean. With several operating entities, including Seas the Day Charters USVI, Tall Ship Windy in Chicago and Magens Hideaway, Amphitrite Digital is already one of the largest maritime tour activity operators in Chicago and the U.S. Virgin Islands. With a foundation rooted in digital technology and innovation, Amphitrite companies are consistently ranked as the leading tour activity operator in the markets they serve.
