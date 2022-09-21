Body Contouring Devices Market Research Report | USD $3,446 Million by 2025 with a CAGR 17.7%

Body contouring devices have gained a substantial market share in recent years due to rise in obesity globally.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New body contouring devices have been launched and they have been designed to cater to the existing needs of patients. Market players have been adopting various strategies such as acquisition of new devices and launching innovative products to increase efficiency and precision. These devices cater to the existing barriers in treatment of body contouring and provide satisfaction to patients. These devices have gained FDA clearance, and will be commercialized. The development and launch of new devices will continue in the coming years. According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global body contouring market is estimated to reach $3.44 billion by 2025. Following are some of the activities taking place across the world.

Increase in obesity worldwide, rise in aesthetic consciousness, and advancements in the field of body contouring facilitate the growth in the market. However, high cost related to body contouring procedures restrains market growth. On the other hand, the increase in medical tourism and untapped potential in emerging economies create new opportunities.

Body contouring devices have gained a substantial market share in recent years due to rise in obesity globally. In addition, surge in esthetic consciousness across the globe is another major factor that in turn has fueled the use of body contouring devices. Furthermore, untapped potential in the emerging markets in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to boost the market growth in the future.

Acquisition is one of the major strategies adopted by market players to expand capabilities and gain major market share. Allergan Aesthetics acquired Soliton for expansion of its body contouring devices portfolio. The acquisition involves RESONIC, the rapid acoustic pulse device of Soliton for non-invasive treatment of body contouring. This device utilizes rapid and high-frequency sound waves for disruption of connectivity tissues and targeted cellular structures. It impacts the fibrous septae underlying the skin that offers the cellulite its dimpled appearance.

According to the clinical trial data submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), RESONIC considerably improved patient satisfaction and brought improvement in outcomes.

Commenting on the acquisition, Allergan officials highlighted that the non-invasive approach and clinically proven soliton’s technology lowers down the appearance of cellulite without incurring any downtime for patients. This platform will be an addition to the portfolio of body contouring device of the company and the healthcare providers will have another option to cater to the aesthetic needs of patients. Such strategies will help companies in growing across the different markets with huge potential in the acquired products.

New technologies have been developed, and they offer several advantages in terms of precision and efficiency. The new 1064-nm laser has been developed and gained FDA clearance. This laser is a non-contact body contouring device that can be utilized in aesthetic surgeries. Dr. Waibel, the Medical Director and Owner at Miami Dermatology and Laser Institute, highlighted that this system provides laser energy with articulated, motorized, and precision-controlled arm. It can be used for treatment of abdominal adiposity. Along with offering ease in application, it enables treatment of the entire abdomen in only single hour. Such technologies will help patients in overcoming current barriers and gaining a promising solution to their needs.

