RELEASE: Secretary's Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board Meeting October 13

Raleigh

Sep 21, 2022

The Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board will hold its quarterly business meeting in-person on October 13 at 3 p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend in-person or online.

Who: Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board

What: In-person quarterly meeting

When: Thursday, October 13 at 3 p.m.

Where: Green Square Training Room

217 West Jones Street

Raleigh, NC 27603

To attend via WebEx, click the link:

Link:https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/j.php?MTID=m04e9bbb132bb998da0913a9d92737b9e

Phone: +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL

Meeting Number: 2433 142 8755

Webinar Password: EJEABQ3 (3532273 from phones)



There will be a public comment period starting at 5 p.m. To comment in-person or online, please fill out the speaker sign-up form by 10 a.m. on October 13: https://forms.office.com/g/wa3EQJLTBH

Members of the Board were selected from across North Carolina and represent the diverse cultures of the state. To view a full list of the Board’s members and additional meeting materials go to: https://deq.nc.gov/outreach-education/environmental-justice/secretarys-environmental-justice-equity-board.