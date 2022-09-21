Eastbound I-10 closed between US 60 and Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway this weekend (Sept. 23-26)

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead, expect delays and allow extra travel time if they travel on Interstate 10 in the Southeast Valley this weekend.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed between US 60 and Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, to 4 a.m. Monday, September 26, as crews with the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project continue paving work for the eastbound I-10 travel lanes between Baseline and Ray roads, including the new eastbound lane south of Baseline Road.

Paving of the eastbound I-10 travel lanes began last weekend and crews will pave an additional two-mile section of the travel lanes this weekend. Each section of the new travel lane is opening as crews complete paving work. The entire section south of Baseline Road is scheduled to open in October.

During this closure, the following ramps will be closed:

The westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10.

The HOV ramps in both directions that connect I-10 and US 60.

The eastbound I-10 on-ramps at northbound 40th Street and Broadway, Baseline, Elliot, Warner and Ray roads.

The eastbound US 60 on- and off-ramps at Mill Avenue.

Drivers on southbound State Route 143, heading to eastbound I-10, will be routed through the closure detour on US 60.

Detour: Use eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to access eastbound I-10 beyond the closure.

West Valley drivers can bypass the closure by accessing the Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) at I-10 and 59th Avenue, then traveling south and east to connect with I-10 south of Chandler Boulevard.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.