Grupo Financiero Banorte to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 22nd
/EIN News/ -- Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com
MEXICO CITY, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCQX: GBOOY | Bolsa Mexicana de Valores: GFNORTEO), based in Mexico, focused on Financial Services, today announced that Tomás Lozano, Head of Corporate Development, Investor Relations, & ESG will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 22, 2022.
DATE: September 22, 2022
TIME: 10:00 am -10:30 am ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3oTs1LK
Available for 1x1 meetings:
- September 23rd: 11:00 – 12:00 hrs and 13:00 – 15:00 hrs ET
- September 26th: 16:00 – 18:00 hrs ET
- September 27th: 11:00 – 14:00 hrs ET
This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.
Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
Recent Company Highlights
- Ranks #2 in Loans in the Mexican banking system
- Ranks #3 in Deposits in the Mexican banking system
- Holds an ROE of 19.6% at the Group level and 27.2% at the Bank level as of June 2022
- Holds a Net Income of Ps 22.27 billion at the Group level as of the first half of 2022
About Grupo Financiero Banorte
Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNorte), is a leading financial institution in Mexico and the one with the broadest business diversification in the market. It operates as a universal banking institution, providing in addition, a wide array of products and services through its broker dealer, annuities & insurance companies, retirement savings funds (afore), mutual funds, leasing & factoring company, and warehousing business.
Banorte is the second largest financial group in Mexico in terms of loans and is the number two provider of government, mortgage, payroll, and auto loans in Mexico. Additionally, Afore XXI Banorte is the country's largest retirement fund manager in terms of AUM.
CONTACTS:
Grupo Financiero Banorte
Tomás Lozano Derbez
Head of Corporate Development, Investor Relations, & ESG
Tel: (5255) 1670-2256
tomas.lozano@banorte.com
José Luis Muñoz Domínguez
Executive Director of Investors Relations and ESG
Tel: (5255) 1670-2256
jose.luis.munoz@banorte.com
Tania Beatriz Martínez Lira
Investor Relations Director
Tel: (5255) 1670-2256
tania.martinez@banorte.com
Corina Beltrán Medina
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: (5281) 8004-4343
corina.beltran@banorte.com
Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com