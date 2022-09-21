Grupo Financiero Banorte to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 22nd

/EIN News/ -- Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com



MEXICO CITY, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCQX: GBOOY | Bolsa Mexicana de Valores: GFNORTEO), based in Mexico, focused on Financial Services, today announced that Tomás Lozano, Head of Corporate Development, Investor Relations, & ESG will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 22, 2022.

DATE: September 22, 2022

TIME: 10:00 am -10:30 am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3oTs1LK



Available for 1x1 meetings:

September 23rd: 11:00 – 12:00 hrs and 13:00 – 15:00 hrs ET

September 26th: 16:00 – 18:00 hrs ET

September 27th: 11:00 – 14:00 hrs ET



This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Ranks #2 in Loans in the Mexican banking system

Ranks #3 in Deposits in the Mexican banking system

Holds an ROE of 19.6% at the Group level and 27.2% at the Bank level as of June 2022

Holds a Net Income of Ps 22.27 billion at the Group level as of the first half of 2022

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNorte), is a leading financial institution in Mexico and the one with the broadest business diversification in the market. It operates as a universal banking institution, providing in addition, a wide array of products and services through its broker dealer, annuities & insurance companies, retirement savings funds (afore), mutual funds, leasing & factoring company, and warehousing business.

Banorte is the second largest financial group in Mexico in terms of loans and is the number two provider of government, mortgage, payroll, and auto loans in Mexico. Additionally, Afore XXI Banorte is the country's largest retirement fund manager in terms of AUM.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Grupo Financiero Banorte

Tomás Lozano Derbez

Head of Corporate Development, Investor Relations, & ESG

Tel: (5255) 1670-2256

tomas.lozano@banorte.com

José Luis Muñoz Domínguez

Executive Director of Investors Relations and ESG

Tel: (5255) 1670-2256

jose.luis.munoz@banorte.com

Tania Beatriz Martínez Lira

Investor Relations Director

Tel: (5255) 1670-2256

tania.martinez@banorte.com

Corina Beltrán Medina

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: (5281) 8004-4343

corina.beltran@banorte.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com