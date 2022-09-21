40+ Key Companies Actively Working in the Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Segment | DelveInsight

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline constitutes 40+ key companies continuously working towards developing 50+ Marginal Zone Lymphoma treatment therapies, analyzes DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s 'Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline marginal zone lymphoma therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the marginal zone lymphoma pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s marginal zone lymphoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 40+ active players working to develop 50+ pipeline therapies for marginal zone lymphoma treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for marginal zone lymphoma treatment. Key marginal zone lymphoma companies such as Incyte Corporation, InnoCare Pharma, ENTEROME SA, Beijing Mabworks Biotech Co., Ltd., ADC Therapeutics, MEI Pharma, Inc., Genentech, Inc., Incyte Corporation, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Kite Pharma, Roche, Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, Celgene, IGM Biosciences, Inc., Loxo Oncology, Genmab, ArQule, Sound Biologics, Adicet Bio, Inc, Celldex Therapeutics, TG Therapeutics, VelosBio Inc., Newave Pharmaceutical Inc, Boryung Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., Gamida Cell, BeiGene, Loxo Oncology, and others are evaluating novel marginal zone lymphoma drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating novel marginal zone lymphoma drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape. Promising marginal zone lymphoma pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Tafasitamab, Orelabrutinib, EO2463, MIL62, Loncastuximab, NX-2127, LP-168, Zandelisib, BR101801, BP1002, Mosunetuzumab, CLR 131, IBI376, Pirtobrutinib, Zilovertamab vedotin, TG-1801, VAY736, ADI-001, CDX-1140, PSB202, Acalabrutinib, axicabtagene ciloleucel, Obinutuzumab, Cirmtuzumab, Nemtabrutinib, Lenalidomide, IGM-2323, Epcoritamab, GDA-201, BGB-16673, LOXO-305, and others.

and others. In August 2022, Gamida Cell announced dosing of the first patient in a company-sponsored Phase I/II study evaluating a cryopreserved, readily available formulation of GDA-201 for the treatment of follicular, diffuse large B cell lymphomas and marginal zone lymphoma or mantle cell lymphoma.

announced dosing of the first patient in a company-sponsored Phase I/II study evaluating a cryopreserved, readily available formulation of for the treatment of follicular, diffuse large B cell lymphomas and or mantle cell lymphoma. In August 2022, Orelabrutinib’s supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) was accepted by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory Marginal Zone Lymphoma (R/R MZL).

supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) was accepted by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory In June 2022, ADC Therapeutics announced the first patient has been dosed in LOTIS-7, a Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating ZYNLONTA in combination with other anti-cancer agents in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The first arm of the LOTIS-7 open-label, multi-center, multi-arm Phase Ib trial will evaluate the safety and activity of ZYNLONTA in combination with polatuzumab vedotin in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, high grade B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, mantle cell lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, and Burkitt lymphoma.

announced the first patient has been dosed in LOTIS-7, a Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating ZYNLONTA in combination with other anti-cancer agents in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The first arm of the LOTIS-7 open-label, multi-center, multi-arm Phase Ib trial will evaluate the safety and activity of ZYNLONTA in combination with polatuzumab vedotin in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, high grade B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, mantle cell lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, and Burkitt lymphoma. In May 2022, Oncternal Therapeutics announced that the CIRLL clinical trial (CIRM-0001) is a Phase I/II trial evaluating zilovertamab in combination with ibrutinib in separate groups of patients with CLL or MCL. Enrollment of the dose-finding cohorts in CLL and MCL, dose-expansion cohort in CLL and MCL and randomized Phase II cohort in CLL has been completed. An additional dose-expansion cohort of up to 10 patients with marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) has recently been added. Enrollment is expected to begin in Q2 2022.

The marginal zone lymphoma pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage marginal zone lymphoma products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the marginal zone lymphoma pipeline landscape.

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Overview

MZL is the second most common indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (iNHL). Extranodal MZL (EMZL) of mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue (MALT or gastric GALT), splenic MZL, and nodal MZL are the three types of marginal zone lymphomas. EMZL can develop at almost any extranodal site and in organs that do not usually have lymphoid tissue (e.g., stomach, intestine, thyroid, lung, and skin). The stomach is the most commonly affected organ in EMZL, and there is compelling evidence linking H. pylori to gastric EMZL. SMZL is primarily caused by marginal zone memory B-cells found in splenic follicles, splenic hilar lymph nodes, BM, and peripheral blood. The exact marginal zone lymphoma causes are still not known.

The marginal zone lymphoma symptoms vary depending on the type. The most common marginal zone lymphoma symptoms include night sweats, skin rash, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, indigestion, and others. Several tests, such as X-rays, ultrasound, CT scans, and MRI scans, are used for marginal zone lymphoma diagnosis.





A snapshot of the Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Orelabrutinib InnoCare Pharma Pre-registration Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors Oral Tafasitamab Incyte Corporation Phase III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous MIL62 Beijing Mabworks Biotech Co. Phase III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity Intravenous Zandelisib MEI Pharma, Inc./Kyowa Kirin Phase III Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase delta inhibitors Oral Loncastuximab ADC Therapeutics Phase II Alkylating agents; DNA cross-linking agents Intravenous LOXO-305 Loxo Oncology Phase II Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors Oral ADI-001 Adicet Bio Phase I Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements NA CDX-1140 Celldex Therapeutics Inc Phase I CD40 antigen stimulants; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Therapeutics Assessment

The marginal zone lymphoma pipeline report proffers an integral view of the marginal zone lymphoma emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Inhalation, Intranasal, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral

Inhalation, Intranasal, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem Cell, Vaccine

: Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem Cell, Vaccine Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, T lymphocyte stimulants, Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase delta inhibitors, Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Alkylating agents, DNA cross linking agents, CD40 antigen stimulants, Immunologic cytotoxicity

Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, T lymphocyte stimulants, Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase delta inhibitors, Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Alkylating agents, DNA cross linking agents, CD40 antigen stimulants, Immunologic cytotoxicity Key Marginal Zone Lymphoma Companies : Incyte Corporation, HUTCHMED, InnoCare Pharma, ENTEROME SA, Beijing Mabworks Biotech Co., Ltd., ADC Therapeutics, MEI Pharma, Inc., Genentech, Inc., Incyte Corporation, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Kite Pharma, Roche, Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, Celgene, IGM Biosciences, Inc., Loxo Oncology, Genmab, ArQule, Sound Biologics, Adicet Bio, Inc, Celldex Therapeutics, TG Therapeutics, Inc., VelosBio Inc., Newave Pharmaceutical Inc, Boryung Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., and others

: Incyte Corporation, HUTCHMED, InnoCare Pharma, ENTEROME SA, Beijing Mabworks Biotech Co., Ltd., ADC Therapeutics, MEI Pharma, Inc., Genentech, Inc., Incyte Corporation, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Kite Pharma, Roche, Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, Celgene, IGM Biosciences, Inc., Loxo Oncology, Genmab, ArQule, Sound Biologics, Adicet Bio, Inc, Celldex Therapeutics, TG Therapeutics, Inc., VelosBio Inc., Newave Pharmaceutical Inc, Boryung Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., and others Key Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Therapies: Tafasitamab, Amdizalisib (HMPL-689), Orelabrutinib, EO2463, MIL62, Loncastuximab, NX-2127, LP-168, Zandelisib, BR101801, BP1002, Mosunetuzumab, CLR 131, IBI376, Pirtobrutinib, Zilovertamab vedotin, TG-1801, VAY736, ADI-001, CDX-1140, PSB202, Acalabrutinib, axicabtagene ciloleucel, Obinutuzumab, Cirmtuzumab, Nemtabrutinib, Lenalidomide, IGM-2323, Epcoritamab, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Therapeutics 6. Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 6.1 Orelabrutinib: InnoCare Pharma 7. Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 Tafasitamab: Incyte Corporation 8. Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 LOXO-305: Loxo Oncology 9. Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 ADI-001: Adicet Bio 10. Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

