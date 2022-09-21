Proactive news headlines including Alphabet, Auxico Resources, Great Atlantic Resources, Magna Mining and Valor Resources
/EIN News/ -- New York , Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Alphabet owned YouTube to give Shorts creators 45% of advertising sales in challenge to TikTok click here
- Auxico Resources exports 432 tons of rare earth concentrates from The Democratic Republic of the Congo click here
- Great Atlantic Resources kicks off 2022 exploration at six of its gold properties in Newfoundland click here
- Silvercorp Metals projects strong silver production at Ying Property in China based on technical report click here
- PlantX Life announces September 26, 2022 as effective date for share consolidation click here
- District Metals says first pass drill program at Gruvberget property in Sweden has been a great success click here
- Naturally Splendid announces Plantein entrees will be available at Vancouver Giants games at the Langley Event Centre click here
- Magna Mining receives TSX Venture Exchange approval for Denison project acquisition and private placement; appoints David King as senior VP, technical services click here
- Golden Tag Resources hails findings of metallurgical test work at Fernandez zone, San Diego project click here
- PyroGenesis Canada says client completes in-person production audit at Montreal metal powder production facility click here
- Fabled Copper says clean-up of legacy site at Muskwa Copper project completed in August click here
- Love Pharma launches eCommerce platform for online sales click here
- TomaGold enters lithium space, acquiring 107 claims in James Bay region of Quebec click here
- Galantas Gold given an attributable value of 54p per share by SP Angel click here
- Royal Helium says it has sent lithium brine from Climax-2 in Saskatchewan for sampling click here
- Keywords Studios snaps up Canada-based developer Smoking Gun Interactive click here
- Savannah Resources updates investors as environment review continues for Barroso click here
- MGC Pharma shares jump 8% after it reveals encouraging early data from dosing study click here
- Imugene sees first patient dosed in intravenous cohort as part of metastatic solid tumour clinical trial click here
- Valor Resources locks in 11 new high priority uranium targets in Athabasca Basin click here
- Electronic Arts introduces newest addition to FIFA 23: Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond click here
About Proactive:
Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle. With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors. In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006. For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.