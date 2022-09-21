Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,926 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 249,805 in the last 365 days.

Proactive news headlines including Alphabet, Auxico Resources, Great Atlantic Resources, Magna Mining and Valor Resources

/EIN News/ -- New York , Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Alphabet owned YouTube to give Shorts creators 45% of advertising sales in challenge to TikTok click here
  • Auxico Resources exports 432 tons of rare earth concentrates from The Democratic Republic of the Congo  click here
  • Great Atlantic Resources kicks off 2022 exploration at six of its gold properties in Newfoundland  click here
  • Silvercorp Metals projects strong silver production at Ying Property in China based on technical report  click here
  • PlantX Life announces September 26, 2022 as effective date for share consolidation  click here
  • District Metals says first pass drill program at Gruvberget property in Sweden has been a great success  click here
  • Naturally Splendid announces Plantein entrees will be available at Vancouver Giants games at the Langley Event Centre  click here
  • Magna Mining receives TSX Venture Exchange approval for Denison project acquisition and private placement; appoints David King as senior VP, technical services  click here
  • Golden Tag Resources hails findings of metallurgical test work at Fernandez zone, San Diego project  click here
  • PyroGenesis Canada says client completes in-person production audit at Montreal metal powder production facility  click here
  • Fabled Copper says clean-up of legacy site at Muskwa Copper project completed in August click here
  • Love Pharma launches eCommerce platform for online sales  click here
  • TomaGold enters lithium space, acquiring 107 claims in James Bay region of Quebec  click here
  • Galantas Gold given an attributable value of 54p per share by SP Angel  click here
  • Royal Helium says it has sent lithium brine from Climax-2 in Saskatchewan for sampling  click here
  • Keywords Studios snaps up Canada-based developer Smoking Gun Interactive  click here
  • Savannah Resources updates investors as environment review continues for Barroso  click here
  • MGC Pharma shares jump 8% after it reveals encouraging early data from dosing study  click here
  • Imugene sees first patient dosed in intravenous cohort as part of metastatic solid tumour clinical trial  click here
  • Valor Resources locks in 11 new high priority uranium targets in Athabasca Basin  click here
  • Electronic Arts introduces newest addition to FIFA 23: Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond click here


 

 

About Proactive:


 

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle. With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors. In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006. For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.


 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Proactive news headlines including Alphabet, Auxico Resources, Great Atlantic Resources, Magna Mining and Valor Resources

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.