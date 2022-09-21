New Mexico Department of Game and Fish

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, SEPT. 16, 2022

Public Meeting: Habitat Stamp Program Citizen Advisory Committee to Meet Sept. 27

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has scheduled a public meeting with the Citizen Advisory Committee. Members of the public are invited to attend this hybrid public meeting in order to provide comments.

Information about how to attend and participate in the virtual component of this meeting is available on the NMDGF webpage, http://www.wildlife.state.nm.us/conservation/habitat-stamp.

Comments can be provided by mail: New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, Attn: Habitat Stamp Program Manager, 1 Wildlife Way, Santa Fe, NM 87507; or by email, Daniel.Lusk@state.nm.us, or in person at the meeting listed above.

