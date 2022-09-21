Submit Release
Public Meeting: Habitat Stamp Program Citizen Advisory Committee to meet Sept. 27

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish
Public contact, Information Center: (888) 248-6866
Media contact, Ryan Darr: (505) 476-8027
ryan.darr@state.nm.us 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, SEPT. 16, 2022

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has scheduled a public meeting with the Citizen Advisory Committee. Members of the public are invited to attend this hybrid public meeting in order to provide comments.

Information about how to attend and participate in the virtual component of this meeting is available on the NMDGF webpage, http://www.wildlife.state.nm.us/conservation/habitat-stamp.

Comments can be provided by mail: New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, Attn: Habitat Stamp Program Manager, 1 Wildlife Way, Santa Fe, NM 87507; or by email, Daniel.Lusk@state.nm.us, or in person at the meeting listed above.

